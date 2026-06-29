Kate Middleton completed a punishing 23-mile mountain challenge for The Royal Marsden following her cancer battle.

She took on the National Three Peaks Challenge over 24 hours. She climbed Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon, in Wales.

What is the National Three Peaks Challenge? The National Three Peaks Challenge involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. The route usually covers Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon, with long road transfers between each peak. Ben Nevis in Scotland

Scafell Pike in England

Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) in Wales

The effort raised awareness of life beyond a cancer diagnosis. It also aimed to raise funds for the hospital where Kate received treatment.

Kate undertook the challenge solo. Mountain Rescue supported her along the route.

At the foot of Yr Wyddfa, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis waited to cheer her on. Her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her brother James also greeted her.

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Why Kate Middleton’s cancer challenge felt so personal

The endurance event saw Kate walk 23 miles, climb 3,064 and travel 462 miles between locations.

A photo shared on social media showed her smiling at the summit of Ben Nevis on the evening of June 27. She wore a baseball cap and raincoat.

Kate explained why the challenge mattered so much. She said: “Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear. What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually.

“The challenges ripple outwards, touching families, friendships, work and the quiet moments we spend alone with our thoughts.”

She added: “Cancer doesn’t just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life. I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone.”

Kate also said: “I have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back. The Royal Marsden is a place that holds great meaning for me and whose care and expertise are life changing for so many people.”

Kate Middleton took on the Three Peaks Challenge following her cancer journey (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Kate wants to raise awareness for ‘deeper impact’

The princess used the moment to call for a broader approach to recovery. She said: “Through this challenge, I want to raise awareness for the deeper impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare.”

She continued: “Every individual is different, and ensuring there is a whole person approach to care enables those living through cancer to manage the deeply personal challenge of diagnosis. Holistic therapies complement clinical pathways and support patients’ ability to maintain their wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during an exceptionally difficult time.”

Kate added: “We have an opportunity to reshape what the future of holistic cancer care looks like, enabling more people, nationwide, to access the kind of personalised support that can help make a meaningful difference during and after medical treatment.”

Kate and The Royal Marsden: why the hospital matters The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust is a specialist cancer hospital and research centre in the UK. It is the hospital where Kate received treatment, which is why her fundraising effort carries personal significance. William and Kate became joint patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in January 2025. Prince William had previously served as its President since 2007.

Ahead of a new Royal Marsden Cancer Charity fundraising page, she said the challenge would help “transform access to, and understanding of, holistic care” for patients across the UK.

She also wrote: “Together, we can stand alongside everyone navigating life with cancer, ensuring no one faces this disease feeling unseen or unsupported. Please know you are not alone. C.”

In a separate video message, Kate said: “Lots of people have asked me why I’m doing this challenge and partly, it’s personal. I’m so grateful to be here and be strong enough to walk these hills. But more importantly, it’s to give something back.”

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Funds raised will also support research into how holistic care can work alongside clinical treatment. That includes psychological and spiritual support, physical activity, nutrition, complementary approaches and time in nature.

The therapies can help patients manage fatigue, anxiety and the long-term effects of treatment. They can also help people feel more in control after diagnosis.

William and Kate became joint patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in January 2025. William has served as its President since 2007.

Dame Cally Palmer, the trust’s chief executive, praised Kate’s support. She said: “The Princess’s commitment to The Royal Marsden stems from a deep empathy for those facing similar challenges, and we are immensely grateful for this generous support that will make a difference to the lives of so many cancer patients and their families.”

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