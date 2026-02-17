Prince William announces Earthshot Prize news ahead of this year’s awards ceremony

Prince William has revealed some exciting news for fans of his beloved Earthshot Prize: this year’s awards ceremony is set to take place in India for the very first time.

The Prince of Wales, 43, launched the initiative back in 2020 with a mission to find bold, practical ways to help repair and protect our planet. According to Earthshot’s website, its goal is to “mobilise a decade of environmental action to repair the planet”.

Now, ahead of the 2026 ceremony in November, William has shared a personal announcement teasing the next global destination.

What is the Earthshot Prize?

The Earthshot Prize is all about finding innovative solutions to the planet’s most urgent environmental problems.

Each year, five winners across five categories – Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate – receive £1 million each to continue their crucial work.

Now I’m delighted to reveal where we’re going next…

Last year’s awards were hosted in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where William not only attended a series of events but also led the awards ceremony.

This year, he shared the next location in a personal video message, saying: “The Earthshot Prize in Rio built incredible momentum for the Earthshot decade. Now I’m delighted to reveal where we’re going next…”

Prince William confirms India as next stop

In the footage, the Prince praised India as a “global technology leader” and highlighted that it is “home to eight percent of the world’s biodiversity”.

He added: “It’s the world’s fastest growing major economy with the largest population of young people in the world. And it’s home to more Earthshot Prize finalists and winners than any other country on the planet. We’re going to India.”

The Prince of Wales launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020 (Credit: Belinda Jiao-REUTERS/POOL supplied by Splash News)

The video also showcased India’s vibrant culture, stunning scenery, and rich wildlife. A post accompanying the announcement read: “The Earthshot Prize is going to India. We couldn’t be more excited for the 6th edition in Mumbai this November.”

Fans were quick to react online, with one commenting: “Oh that’s great news!!! Another perfect choice for the ceremony.”

Another wrote: “Wonderful news!!” and a third added: “So glad that you are visiting India Your Highness.”

Prince William’s environmental mission

The prince has long spoken about his desire to create a better world for future generations.

As a father to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, he told HELLO!: “As a father, I think constantly about the world my children will inherit.

Prince William’s Earthshot Prize is heading to India later this year (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

“I want them to grow up surrounded by nature, opportunity and a sense of hope about the future. But I also know that unless we act boldly now, that future is at risk.

“The Earthshot Prize is about turning the tide, about proving to our children that we are willing to fight for their tomorrow.”

With India set to welcome the Earthshot Prize for the first time, all eyes will be on Mumbai this November as William continues his decade-long mission to inspire change – and prove that tackling climate challenges can also capture the imagination of the world.

