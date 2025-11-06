Tom Cruise issues apology to Prince William at the Earthshot Prize Awards

Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at the Earthshot Prize Awards hosted by Prince William and had to issue his “dear friend” an apology.

Last night (November 5) marked the annual Earthshot Prize Awards, taking place in Brazil – where Prince William has been. And the star-studded event didn’t fail to impress.

But when Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance, he made sure to apologise to Prince William for one very specific reason, while also congratulating everybody involved.

Tom Cruise apologises to Prince William at Earthshot Prize Awards

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise surprised everyone by making an appearance at the awards via video message.

Unfortunately, the actor couldn’t be there in person and wanted to let Prince William know how sorry her was for that.

He said in the pre-recorded message: “Good evening Rio, my dear friend Your Royal Highness. I am sorry I couldn’t be there in person to celebrate with you.

“But I wanted to take a moment to congratulate tonight’s winners. And to congratulate every finalist. Thank you for all the great work you are doing.”

Tom continued: “Reminding us what is possible when commitment meets purpose. But thank you for all of the work you do. Congratulations again. Enjoy your evening.”

The message from Tom came as a surprise to many, as he doesn’t usually attend the Prince William event. But by calling the prince his “dear friend”, it’s clear the pair must have a close friendship.

Other celebrities that were included in the star-studded line-up were performers Shawn Mendes and Kylie Minogue.

What is the Earthshot Prize Award?

Each year, since it was founded in 2020, William and his Earthshot team would search the world to reward those trying to create ways to help the Earth.

To honour these people, they have been celebrated at the annual awards ceremony. The winners are rewarded with money to help them develop their ideas even further.

The Earthshot Prize is something that William has been very passionate about. Wednesday night was no exception as he gave another amazing speech during the ceremony.

During the speech, Prince William said: “The issues that continue to face our world are a threat to all of us. But when we unite, our momentum is unstoppable.

“The momentum to face any challenge, no matter how intimidating. The momentum to achieve truly astonishing impact faster than imagined.”

Prince William attended the awards by himself. His wife, Kate, Princess of Wales, stayed at home with their three children, as they are making their huge house move to Forest Lodge.

But Prince William has been up to a lot during his time in Brazil as royal fans were stunned to see him recreate an iconic Princess Diana photograph. And while he was there, he also made royal fans swoon as a sweet moment of him cuddling a young baby was shared online.

The awards ceremony is loved each year. And after last night’s success, it still remains one of the most adored events!

