King Charles ‘issued warning’ by Queen Camilla before having prostate procedure

Queen Camilla is said to have urged her husband, King Charles, to “slow down” as he prepared to undergo a prostate procedure that would later mark the beginning of a major chapter in his health journey.

The monarch, now 77, had treatment for an enlarged prostate in January 2024. This week marks two years since that procedure, which came just weeks before King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis.

Palace’s statement on King Charles’ prostate procedure

On January 17, 2024, Buckingham Palace confirmed the king would be undergoing a “corrective” procedure to treat an enlarged prostate.

In a statement at the time, the palace said: “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.

The Queen has told him he needs to slow down a bit.

“The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Queen Camilla later reassured members of the public during an engagement, saying the king was “fine” ahead of the operation.

Queen Camilla’s warning to King Charles before his surgery

Days later, The Sun reported that Queen Camilla had privately encouraged her husband to ease off the pace as he prepared for surgery.

A source claimed: “The Queen has told him he needs to slow down a bit.”

Those close to the king suggested he preferred to keep his diary full and was “raring to go”, despite the health advice. Buckingham Palace representatives were contacted for comment on the claims.

Soon after, the palace confirmed the procedure had gone well at the London Clinic private hospital, with Queen Camilla later saying the king was “doing well”. He was discharged a few days later and focused on his recovery.

The king’s cancer diagnosis

However, in early February 2024, Buckingham Palace revealed that further tests carried out during the prostate treatment had uncovered a separate health issue.

The palace said: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

King Charles has not disclosed the specific type of cancer, although it is understood not to be prostate cancer.

He continued treatment throughout 2024 and 2025, later sharing a positive update. In December last year, King Charles revealed some “good news” during a TV appearance for Stand Up To Cancer.

“I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year,” he said.

