Sweet moment caught on camera of King Charles and his grandchildren shows just how close they are

King Charles is well known for the close relationship he shares with his grandchildren, although moments spent together are rarely seen by the public.

However, an unearthed video has begun circulating once again. This time, it offers a rare and tender glimpse of the monarch alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Some of the royals are very close (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles shares a sweet moment with his grandchildren

The throwback clip was filmed during rehearsals for King Charles’s Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, ahead of the historic day on May 6, 2023.

Since being reshared by fan account @katemiddletonprincessofwalesuk, the video has attracted fresh attention on social media. In it, King Charles is seen warmly greeting the Prince and Princess of Wales before turning his focus to their children.

The monarch approaches the family inside Westminster Abbey and pauses to greet each of them in turn. First, he shares a kiss on the cheek with Prince William. He then embraces Princess Kate.

As expected, Kate follows the moment by executing a graceful curtsy immediately after.

King Charles with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis

Next, King Charles bends down to hug Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis one by one.

Although brief, the moment offers a touching glimpse into the family’s private world. It also highlights what the children affectionately refer to as “Grandpa Wales”, a name they reportedly use behind the scenes.

Unsurprisingly, royal fans were quick to respond. Praise flooded the comment section as viewers reacted to the tender interaction.

One person wrote: “This is so sweet! I think what makes it so moving, for me, anyhow, is that, forget about their titles, what’s at the heart of this capture, is the fact that they’re just a loving family. Heartwarming to see.”

Another added: “Just beautiful a family with so much love and respect for each other.”

A third commented: “Wow! King Charles joined his family with so much love.”

“Beautiful moment between family,” said another viewer.

The Wales children share a close bond with King Charles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Child psychologist explains the importance of grandparent bonds

Following renewed interest in the clip, child psychologist Dr Sasha Hall has spoken about the significance of strong relationships between children and their grandparents.

Dr Hall, who is HCPC-registered and works as a Senior Education and Child Psychologist, explained why these connections matter.

“Grandparents can become incredibly important secondary attachment figures, offering warmth, consistency, and affection that help children feel safe and emotionally held,” she told Hello.

“An affectionate grandparent gives a child another relationship where they experience closeness, reassurance and love. That matters because children build their sense of security through repeated experiences of being comforted and valued.”

She went on to add: “Seeing public warmth, like King Charles hugging and kissing his grandchildren, reflects a wider cultural shift too. Affection across generations is becoming something we celebrate rather than hide, and that sends a strong message to children that love, comfort, and closeness are normal and lifelong.”

