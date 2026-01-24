How Mary Berry inspired one of Prince Louis’ first words

Kate Middleton once let slip a sweet detail about Prince Louis that had royal fans smiling, and it turns out baking icon Mary Berry had a starring role in one of his very first words.

Back in 2019, Kate teamed up with Mary for the BBC festive favourite A Berry Royal Christmas, and while the cakes were in the oven, the princess shared a rare and very relatable glimpse into life at home with her youngest son.

Louis’ first word was revealed by his mum (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Louis’ first word inspired by Mary Berry

During the 2019 special, Mary was on hand to help Prince William and Kate prepare for a charity Christmas event. But it was a conversation about 19-month-old Prince Louis that really caught attention.

Kate revealed that one of Louis’ earliest words was “Mary”, inspired after spotting the baker’s face in a palace cookbook.

“Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry,'” Kate explained.

She added: “So he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today.”

Kate appeared on the show alongside Mary (Credit: BBC)

Kate opens up on Mary’s TV show

The mum-of-three also shared a little more about everyday royal family life during the programme. She said she really “really enjoys” cooking with her children and loves encouraging them to get stuck in.

“Again, for them to be creative, for them to try and be as independent as possible with it,” Kate said.

She was equally full of praise for Mary, adding: “One of the last things we cooked together was your pizza dough. It did work. They absolutely loved it.”

Kate also revealed that the family grow their own vegetables at home. “We’ve got carrots, beans, and beetroots, a massive favourite, Louis absolutely loves beetroot. Charlotte obviously likes her Charlotte potatoes,” she shared.

Mary praised the royals (Credit: Cover Images)

Mary on filming with Kate

Mary later reflected on her time filming with William and Kate, and it is fair to say she was completely charmed by the couple.

Speaking to MailOnline, she said: “It was just lovely observing them for those three days. When they are together, he’s constantly touching her arm and looking over at her smiling and she’s the same with him.

“It was very sweet to see because it was so natural.”

Mary also recalled baking with Kate during a past appearance on This Morning. She said: “I remember we were down at the RHS at Wisley and she was bringing her garden from Chelsea, the children’s garden and play centre.

“She was piping cupcakes and they were just… if not better than mine, they were beautiful and she was laughing away and enjoying it. I think she’s a great person, she’ll have a go at anything.”

Read more: Prince William ‘on the warpath’ over Harry and Meghan’s Princess Diana documentary ‘plans’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.