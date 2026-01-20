Prince William ‘on the warpath’ over Harry and Meghan’s Princess Diana documentary ‘plans’

For several months, speculation has continued to build around claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considering a documentary focused on Princess Diana. According to reports, the idea has left Prince William deeply unhappy, with sources suggesting he is strongly opposed to the concept.

The Prince of Wales is said to be particularly uncomfortable with Meghan’s alleged involvement. By contrast, Prince Harry is reportedly determined to press ahead, believing the project would honour his late mother’s legacy.

Prince William reportedly upset with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

“Harry is determined to honour his mother and share her story. He doesn’t see any reason why he needs to involve his brother in it. What’s really sending William over the edge is how involved Meghan is. William doesn’t want her anywhere near his mother’s story. He is sickened that Harry, and by extension Meghan, would dare to disrespect his mother and profit from the memory of her,” an insider told Closer.

The Duchess of Sussex is rumoured to be involved in the project (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Sussexes currently hold a multi-million-pound deal with Netflix. As a result, many royal watchers believe Prince Harry may use the platform to tell his mother’s story.

The source went on to claim: “Harry believes Diana’s story has been mismanaged for years. And that it’s his responsibility to make sure it’s finally shared properly. In his eyes, the monarchy failed her. So, he feels they ought to be the last ones in charge of honouring her.”

Harry and Meghan’s reported plans

Although Prince Harry is said to feel driven to pay tribute to his mother, the idea has reportedly left Prince William deeply unsettled.

According to the insider, William does not want the project to go ahead at all.

They claimed: “William made it very clear that he’s ready to put up whatever roadblocks he can. Whether that means tying the project up in legal red tape or calling in favours from high places to get it shut down. He’s on the warpath against this. To him this is the ultimate grift and he’s not about to stand by and let his mother be exploited in death by her own son.”

Prince William is said to not be very pleased with the idea (Credit: Dominic Lipinski-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com)

We have contacted Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace for comment.

Elsewhere, Prince Harry is also believed to be trying to ease tensions with King Charles. He is expected to visit the UK in the coming months.

He is doing so as part of promotional events linked to the next Invictus Games. The next games are scheduled for 2027.

Prince Harry’s potential UK return

Such a visit could provide an opportunity for Harry to spend time with the king, particularly as the pair briefly reunited last year.

Prince Harry is also said to have invited King Charles to play a prominent role at the Invictus Games in 2027.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed that Harry hopes to “fulfil a dream” by involving his father in the event.

They said: “Prince Harry desperately wants Charles at Invictus, and he wants him to open the games alongside him. Harry wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship. It’s his dream to have his father by his side.

“It is appropriate because Invictus is returning to the UK for the first time since 2014. And given Charles is Head of the Armed Forces. Invictus always invites Heads of State but Harry wants to go further with Charles involved in the opening ceremony. The games represent a cause close to both’s hearts.”

Additionally, read more here: King Charles shares personal message on ‘appalling’ train crash in Spain

So, what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.