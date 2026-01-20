King Charles shares personal message on ‘appalling’ train crash in Spain

King Charles has spoken out following the devastating train crash in Spain, issuing a deeply emotional message after the tragedy unfolded over the weekend in a new statement.

On Sunday (January 18), at least 39 people lost their lives and hundreds more were injured when a high-speed train derailed in Andalusia, southern Spain. The Madrid-bound service, carrying around 300 passengers, came off the tracks and collided with an oncoming train in what has become one of the country’s deadliest rail disasters in years.

It is believed both trains were travelling at more than 120mph at the time of the crash. As the scale of the tragedy became clear, messages of support poured in from around the world.

Now, the king, 77, has shared his condolences in a moving message addressed to the Spanish people.

King Charles issues statement on tragic train crash in Spain

In his statement, King Charles said: “My wife and I have been profoundly shocked and saddened to learn of the appalling train accident in Southern Spain and of the many lives so tragically lost in such a disaster.

“We offer our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have suffered the heartbreaking loss of their loved ones and our special thoughts remain with those who have been terribly injured in this dreadful accident.”

He went on to praise those who rushed to help in the immediate aftermath of the crash. He added: “We also wish to pay a particular tribute to the emergency services who responded so swiftly and courageously at the scene of the crash.

“We have the greatest admiration for their selfless service and unwavering commitment to helping others in their time of need.”

Bringing his message to a close, the king said: “We hold the people of Spain in our most heartfelt prayers and stand with you in deep sorrow at this painfully difficult time. Charles R.”

The message is the latest in a series of personal statements the monarch has made in recent weeks as he responds to major tragedies across the globe.

Back in December, King Charles spoke following the horrific mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

During a celebration marking the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, two gunmen, reportedly father and son, killed 15 people. Around 1,000 people had been attending the event at the time.

In his statement then, the king said: “In times of hurt, Australians always rally together in unity and resolve. I know that the spirit of community and love that shines so brightly in Australia – and the light at the heart of the Chanukah festival – will always triumph over the darkness of such evil.”

King Charles often speaks out in personal messages about tragedies happening around the world (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ message after Switzerland fire

More recently, the king also shared his sorrow following a tragic fire incident in Switzerland earlier this month.

On January 1, during New Year celebrations at a bar in Crans-Montana, a well-known ski resort in southwestern Switzerland, a fire broke out.

Forty people died in the blaze and hundreds more were injured. Reflecting on the tragedy, the monarch said it was heartbreaking that a “night of celebration for young people and families instead turned to such nightmarish tragedy”.

