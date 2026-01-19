Prince William ‘banned from using e-scooter’ within grounds of new Forest Lodge home

Prince William may have settled into a grand new Windsor base fit for a future king, but it seems one small modern pleasure has had to be parked up as reports suggest the Prince of Wales can no longer hop on his much-loved e-scooter at his new home.

The Wales family recently moved into Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom property set within Windsor Great Park. While the sprawling estate offers privacy and prestige, strict rules are said to ban e-scooters and other motorised personal transport from its private roads.

Prince William ‘banned’ from riding e-scooter at Forest Lodge

According to reports, Windsor Great Park operates a firm ban on motorised personal transport, including e-scooters, hoverboards and one-wheels, across its private roads.

The official guidance reportedly states: “Aside from cyclists, the roads are reserved for residents and Estate workers. All other forms of motorised transport are not permitted within Windsor Great Park. Examples include: E-scooters, Hoverboards, One-wheels.”

The restriction is a blow for William, who has previously been spotted getting around on his e-scooter, most memorably during his appearance on Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler with host Eugene Levy. If the rules are enforced, those scooter journeys are now a thing of the past.

A source told The Sun: “William used to love his e-scooter to get around the castle as there was no ban. But of course, he’s more than happy and prepared to adhere to the rules on e-scooters in Windsor Great Park.”

William himself first spoke openly about his scooter habit in 2025 while filming The Reluctant Traveler.

“It gets around quite nicely around here, it’s quite fun,” he told Eugene. “I’m always late, so I thought this was the way to keep my meetings on time.”

He added with a smile: “I’m still regularly late, Eugene, anyway. I have managed to get myself a puncture this morning, which is quite amusing.”

Wales family settle into ‘forever home’

While the rules appear strict, The Sun reports that residents may still be able to use e-scooters close to their homes. Well-known areas such as the Long Walk, the famous 2.5-mile route leading to Windsor Castle, remain firmly out of bounds.

The move to Forest Lodge came in autumn 2025, when Prince William, Princess Catherine and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis relocated to the estate.

The relocation has also been viewed as a significant step following Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis and recovery. Now a year into remission, the move from Adelaide Cottage is widely seen as a fresh start for the family.

“Forest Lodge is a new start,” royal biographer Katie Nicholl told The Mirror. “It’s a chance to leave that difficult period behind.”

Despite the estate’s reported £17million value, William and Kate are said to favour a relatively low-key way of living. Kate is understood to be closely involved with the interiors, aiming for a look that balances elegance with everyday practicality.

“Kate has a clear sense of style,” Nicholl added. “If you look at her wardrobe, you see a sense of timeless elegance. That’s very much reflected in her interiors.”

Kensington Palace has been contacted for comment.

