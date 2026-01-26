The pledge Prince William made amid title change after receiving honour from King Charles

Prince William’s life changed in September 2022, when the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, brought with it a significant title change and an even bigger responsibility.

On September 8 that year, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Her passing marked the end of a reign that spanned more than seven decades, cementing her place as the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

With her death, her eldest son Charles automatically became king. That shift also meant a major change for Prince William. He became his father’s heir and soon after took on the title of Prince of Wales.

What Prince William thought of title change

King Charles had held the Prince of Wales title for an extraordinary 64 years. He first received the title in 1958.

In the days following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Prince William spoke publicly about stepping into the role. His wife Catherine also saw her own title change, becoming the Princess of Wales, a title famously held by William’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Kensington Palace said William had made clear that he and Catherine were committed to their new responsibilities. They stressed that they would “do their part to support the aspirations of the Welsh people”.

“The prince and princess look forward to celebrating Wales’s proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise,” the palace added.

“They will seek to live up to the proud contribution that members of the royal family have made in years past.”

King Charles’ words about William taking on Prince of Wales title

In his first televised address to the nation following his mother’s death, King Charles formally confirmed William and Catherine’s new titles.

He said: “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations.”

The king added that they would help “bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given”.

Reflecting on his own long association with the title, Charles said he felt “so greatly privileged” to have been Prince of Wales for more than six decades.

Will Prince George become Prince of Wales when William is king?

Looking further ahead, it is widely expected that Prince George will one day follow in his father’s footsteps.

As the eldest son of William and Catherine, George is likely to become Prince of Wales when William becomes king. He’ll likely take on the same role his father assumed when Charles ascended the throne.

While it is expected to be many years before George faces that future himself, Prince William has already spoken about the kind of monarchy he hopes to shape for his son.

Appearing on Eugene Levy’s Apple TV series The Reluctant Traveler, William said: “Obviously, I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do. A world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better.”

