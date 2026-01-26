King Charles and Princess Anne’s sweet bond caught on camera

King Charles and Princess Anne gave royal fans a quietly heartwarming moment this weekend, reminding everyone just how close the royal siblings have always been. One affectionate exchange between the brother and sister has been lighting up social media ever since.

On Sunday, the king attended morning service at St Peter’s Church in Wolferton, Sandringham, alongside Queen Camilla. While the outing itself was lowkey, it was Charles’ reunion with his younger sister that quickly became the talking point.

The king arrived in good spirits, wrapped up in a smart houndstooth coat, smiling as he walked beside Queen Camilla. The queen opted for a chocolate brown coat with furry cuffs, paired with black suede knee-high boots and a fluffy tan hat.

Just behind them, Princess Anne cut an elegant figure in a navy wool coat, black boots and a striking red scarf.

King Charles reunites with Princess Anne at Sandringham

Before the service began, Anne was seen chatting warmly with Queen Camilla, before finally greeting her older brother.

A photograph shared soon after captured a tender moment that royal watchers could not get enough of. The king leaned in to kiss Anne on the cheek, with his sister returning the affectionate gesture.

A royal fan who shared the image online wrote: “King Charles III greeting his sister, Princess Anne, as they attend the Sunday morning services at St Peter’s Church in Wolferton, today!”

The response was instant.

“Such a sweet photo,” one fan commented. “Love the unbreakable and close bond they share together. So lovely to see they are truly happy to see each other.”

“Love and trust right here!” another added.

“Aww, makes me miss my brother!” said a third.

Others were quick to praise Anne herself, with one simply writing: “Anne looks fabulous!”

The appearance marked the first time the king and Princess Anne have been seen together publicly at Sandringham since the royal family gathered there for Christmas. On Christmas Day, they both attended church at St Mary Magdalene and greeted well-wishers during the traditional walkabout.

Their easy warmth comes as no surprise to long-time royal watchers, with the siblings known for sharing a particularly strong bond.

Princess Anne continued her famously busy royal schedule throughout 2025. Although, she was notably dethroned as Britain’s hardest-working royal after holding the title in 2023 and 2024.

Anne carried out 478 engagements that year, beating her own previous records. However, she was narrowly overtaken by her brother. King Charles completed an impressive 532 official engagements in 2025.

The sibling duo are known for their close bond (Credit: Zak Hussein/SplashNews.com)

King Charles celebrates milestone

The Sandringham appearance comes as the king settles back into royal duties following a New Year spent partly in Scotland. Earlier this month, Charles was seen attending Sunday service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral with Queen Camilla.

He also recently welcomed Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. He hosted a reception to celebrate Scottish entrepreneurship.

Away from public appearances, the king has also been reflecting on a major personal milestone. Charles recently marked the 50th anniversary of The King’s Trust, the charity he founded back in 1976.

In a video message released to celebrate the occasion, the king looked back on the charity’s remarkable journey.

“When I began what is now The King’s Trust in 1976, I could not possibly have imagined the impact that it would have,” he said.

“Now… I am so very pleased and proud that The Trust’s work continues to go from strength to strength, having in that time helped over 1.3 million young people grow their confidence, continue in education, secure sustainable jobs, and over 92,000 young people in the UK alone have been supported to start a business, thus enabling them all to build brighter futures.”

