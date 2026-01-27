Full statement as Zara Tindall caught up in evacuation at Cheltenham Racecourse

Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, found her weekend at Cheltenham Racecourse briefly interrupted after a fire alarm prompted an evacuation of one of the main stands, according to a statement.

According to HELLO!, the Olympic silver medallist, who also serves as a director at Cheltenham Racecourse, was seen exiting an upper floor of the Princess Royal Stand after the alarm was sounded. The alert led to all guests being asked to leave the stand while checks were carried out.

Zara Tindall was forced to evacuate Cheltenham Racecourse after a fire alarm was triggered (Credit: AL123/SplashNews.com)

Statement in full after Zara Tindall forced to evacuate Cheltenham Racecourse

Cheltenham Racecourse later confirmed what had happened in an official statement released following the incident.

“The alarm was raised and full evacuation procedures were implemented to allow its team to carry out the necessary checks before permitting guests to return to the Princess Royal Stand,” a spokesperson said, as reported by HELLO!.

While the alarm caused a temporary pause to proceedings, the disruption was short and racing soon continued as planned. Once receiving the all-clear, guests returned to their seats and the day resumed without further issue. Zara attended the Parade Ring and went on to present the cross-country race prize.

Ever a familiar and stylish face at the races, Zara braved the winter weather in an indigo coat by The Fold London, teamed with a teal headband and black boots.

She previously spoke to HELLO! about dressing for Cheltenham, sharing: “My number one style tip for dressing at Cheltenham would be to create a balance between elegance and practicality.

“Choose a classic, tailored outfit, but make sure to incorporate layers and weather-appropriate accessories. For me, it’s about what works and feels good to wear.”

Zara and Mike Tindall recently returned from a trip to Australia (Credit: Cover Images)

Zara Tindall’s love for Cheltenham Races

The royal became a director at Cheltenham Races since January 2020, continuing a long family tradition rooted in a love of horses.

Her mother, Princess Anne, famously became the first British royal to compete at the Olympics. She rode at the 1976 Montreal Games. The late Queen Elizabeth II was also an avid horse lover. She served as patron of the Jockey Club for 68 years.

Reflecting on that heritage in a 2023 interview with PEOPLE, Zara said: “I think just the passion and love for horses that’s been passed down through our family.

“We’re very lucky to have them in our lives. Being able to do it every day is incredible, and it’s such an amazing sport.”

The alarm was raised and full evacuation procedures were implemented.

Her husband, former rugby star Mike Tindall, has also spoken about the strong bond Zara shared with the late queen, particularly through their shared love of horses. On his podcast The Good, the Bad and the Rugby, he said: “Zara loved the queen beyond everything else. Their connection with horses, same with the Princess Royal, they had a real bond around that.”

The couple recently returned from Australia. They attended the Magic Millions charity gala. During the trip, Zara unveiled a luxury jewellery collaboration with designer John Calleija.

The collection includes diamond and gold designs, with some pieces priced up to £26,680. Among the standout items is a £21,600 pink and white diamond saddle-shaped ring, alongside pearl earrings priced at £5,450 and 18-carat yellow gold ear cuffs costing £1,430.

Calleija described the collection as: “A celebration of the modern woman: bold in spirit, refined in detail, and effortlessly elegant in design.”

Read more: King Charles and Princess Anne’s sweet bond caught on camera

So, what do you think of this story? Let us know by commenting on our Entertainment Daily Facebook page.