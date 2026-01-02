Fans stunned by Isla Phillips’ striking resemblance to aunt Zara Tindall at Cheltenham Races

Isla Phillips attended the Cheltenham Races on New Year’s Day and fans couldn’t get over her striking resemblance to her aunt, Zara Tindall.

Some members of the royal family stepped out on January 1 to attend the races.

But it was Isla who caught attention among fans, with many saying she looks just like her aunt.

Zara Tindall attended Cheltenham Races on New Year’s Day (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

Isla Phillips dubbed Zara Tindall’s ‘double’

Photos of the royal outing have since been shared on social media. One snap captured Isla enjoying a cute dad/daughter moment with her father, Peter Phillips, who is Zara’s older brother. Their mother is Princess Anne, King Charles’ younger sister.

Others showed Isla and her older sister, Savannah, spending time with their aunt and uncle, Zara and Mike Tindall, as well as their younger cousins, Mia, 11, Lena, seven, and Lucas Tindall, four.

Isla in particular was showered with praise by royal fans.

“Isla is stunning,” one person said.

Another person also gushed: “Beautiful children!! The oldest girls, Savannah and Isla, are definitely young ladies now.”

There was also a flood of comments pointing out the likeness between Isla and her aunt Zara.

She looks so much like Aunty Zara!

“Isla is Zara’s double and I can see Prince Philip in Lucas! Love genetics!” one fan said.

“Isla looks a lot like her aunt Zara,” a second person agreed.

A third person likewise tweeted: “She looks so much like Aunty Zara!” and a fourth: “Soooo like Zara!”

Another comment also read: “Zara and Peter’s children are so alike!”

Isla was at the races on Thursday too (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

Who is Isla Phillips?

Isla Elizabeth Phillips, 13, is the youngest daughter of Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, and his first wife, Autumn Kelly, whom he married in 2008. She is 21st in line to the throne.

Isla also has an older sister, Savannah Anne Kathleen Phillips, who turned 15 last week. The pair were the late Queen Elizabeth II’s first great-grandchildren.

Peter and Autumn separated in 2019 and settled their divorce two years later.

Last summer, Peter announced the exciting news of his engagement to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling.

Over the Christmas period, Peter and Harriet stepped out to attend church with some of the royals.

Can you see the resemblance between Zara, pictured here in 2003, and Isla? (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

However, on Christmas Day, they reportedly spent it with Harriet’s family.

“They both enjoyed Christmas Day with Harriet’s family and today went to Sandringham for the day to enjoy the rest of the festivities with the royal family and doing the more formal part of things there,” a source close to the couple told HELLO!.

“Harriet effortlessly fits in and is at home in that whole environment. They are both enjoying spending time with his family.”

