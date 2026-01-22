Brooklyn Beckham issued stern warning over ‘pulling a Prince Harry’ amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham has been cautioned against following in Prince Harry’s footsteps by agreeing to a potential full-blown tell-all interview.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham finally broke his silence this week amid claims of a growing rift within the famous family. His public comments quickly made headlines, with Brooklyn, 26, making it clear he has no desire to reconcile at this stage.

Unsurprisingly, the situation has drawn comparisons with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who famously stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the US in a bid to become “financially independent”.

But as the Beckham family drama continues to dominate conversation, Brooklyn has now been warned not to repeat what some see as Harry’s biggest missteps…

Brooklyn Beckham and Prince Harry’s family feuds

Tension within the Beckham family has reportedly been brewing since Brooklyn began dating Nicola Peltz in 2019. This week, those tensions spilled into the public domain when Brooklyn shared a lengthy and pointed statement on his Instagram Stories, directly criticising his parents.

In the post, Brooklyn made several serious allegations. He claimed Victoria “hijacked” his and Nicola’s first dance at their wedding. He also suggested his parents had long controlled the media narrative surrounding the family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s situation bears some striking similarities. The couple became estranged from the royal family following a series of high-profile revelations, including Harry’s memoir Spare and a number of explosive interviews, most notably their 2021 sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

During that interview, Meghan alleged there had been “concerns and conversations” within the royal family about how dark her son Archie’s skin might be. She also claimed it was Catherine, Princess of Wales, who made her cry in the run-up to her wedding to Harry in 2018, challenging earlier reports.

Despite the attention such revelations generate, a PR expert has now warned that if Brooklyn opts for a similar tell-all approach, the fallout could be damaging.

Brooklyn warned about ‘pulling a Prince Harry’

Speaking on behalf of OLBG, Celebrity PR Specialist Kayley Cornelius explained that Brooklyn is likely already being approached by broadcasters eager for an exclusive.

“Brooklyn will likely be bombarded with offers from broadcasters wanting the exclusive scoop on his story. But selling out his story too quickly could be the worst thing he could do in the near future. Despite the mass public interest,” she said.

Drawing on Prince Harry’s experience, Kayley added: “We’ve seen with Prince Harry how overexposure or drawn-out tell-alls don’t always work in a public figure’s favour long term. And it can sometimes undermine the goodwill gained by an initial statement.”

That said, she did not rule out Brooklyn speaking publicly again under the right circumstances. “It’s possible we could see a carefully controlled interview at some point. Potentially with a figure like Oprah, where he feels he can tell his side on his own terms,” she noted.

She also suggested Brooklyn has already altered public perception: “He arguably has the most to gain from this and has managed to completely shift the narrative around himself almost overnight.”

Harry and Meghan’s reported support for Brooklyn

Reports last year suggested Brooklyn had turned to Prince Harry for advice amid rumours of tension with his parents. Brooklyn and Nicola were said to have met Harry and Meghan at a dinner in the US.

“Harry and Meghan were very empathetic and kind to them both,” a source claimed at the time. “Harry was fully aware of the situation and offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through similar.”

Representatives for both couples were contacted at the time.

Harry still hopes for reconciliation

Despite his own fractured family relationships, Prince Harry has previously spoken about wanting to make peace.

Speaking to the BBC last May, he said: “Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. But I would love reconciliation with my family.

“There’s no point in continuing to fight any more. Life is precious.”

