Brooklyn Beckham could follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps with huge ‘seven-figure book deal’

Prince Harry may have paved the way for Brooklyn Beckham to consider writing a bombshell memoir of his own.

Back in 2023, Harry stunned readers around the world when he released his tell-all book, *Spare*. In it, the Duke of Sussex offered an unprecedented look into his private life, including the deeply strained relationships within his famous family. Now, it appears Brooklyn Beckham could be preparing to follow a similar path.

Interest in Brooklyn’s story has surged in recent days. Particularly after he made a dramatic public statement last Monday.

In a post shared on social media, Brooklyn revealed that he no longer wished to be in contact with his family. He also claimed he had been “controlled by a family that values public promotion above all else”, a remark that quickly sparked widespread reaction online.

As Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz continue to dominate headlines, reports suggest that major publishing figures are taking notice. It is claimed that the same company behind Prince Harry’s memoir is keen to secure Brooklyn’s story.

Penguin Random House is reportedly hoping to strike a deal with Brooklyn and Nicola.

Brooklyn Beckham ‘offered’ major book deal

According to The Sun, the couple are already in talks with the publishing giant over a potential seven-figure agreement.

An insider told the publication: “Everyone is clamouring to get their hands on this. These firms don’t have any loyalty to Victoria and David Beckham, and are happy to pay for Brooklyn to get everything off his chest. Especially given his willingness to permanently cut all ties with his parents.”

They added: “He clearly has a lot on his mind and now is the time to put the truth on paper. The ball is completely in his and Nicola’s court and their literary options are limitless, especially if Brooklyn really feels like he has a 300-page book in him.”

Representatives for Brooklyn Beckham have been contacted for comment.

Last week, Brooklyn shocked fans by outlining several reasons why he no longer wishes to have contact with his family.

One claim, in particular, attracted significant attention. Brooklyn alleged that his mother, Victoria Beckham, “hijacked” his first dance at his wedding.

He said she “danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone”.

Brooklyn Beckham’s claims

Brooklyn also stated that “brand Beckham comes first” and claimed that the family “values public promotion above all else”.

Since then, a source has suggested that Victoria Beckham feels deeply hurt by her son’s comments.

“Victoria feels betrayed because she’s done everything she can to make them both feel welcome and love Nicola like another daughter,” the source claimed.

Speaking to The Mirror, they added: “But she feels it’s been thrown back in her face. She would normally do anything to avoid a family fallout, but she thinks they’re both being unreasonable.”

What Brooklyn said about Victoria Beckham

In his statement, Brooklyn wrote: “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.”

He continued: “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.”

Brooklyn also claimed: “My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family. No matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.”

