Cruz Beckham and his older brother Romeo have seemingly taken a swipe at Brooklyn amid their ongoing family feud.

Over the past week, the Beckham family have remained in the headlines after Brooklyn shared a bombshell statement. In it, he expressed his true feelings towards his parents, Victoria and David, where he stated he did not want to reconcile with his family.

Last week, Victoria and David quickly broke their social media silence but didn’t address Brooklyn. The same could be said for his siblings, who have been seen making public appearances and sharing content online.

However, following Cruz’s most recent upload, followers can’t help but think he’s subtly addressing Brooklyn…

Cruz and Romeo seemingly took a swipe at Brooklyn (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Cruz and Romeo Beckham in swipe at Brooklyn

In a TikTok video shared today (January 26), Cruz, 20, can be seen with his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, alongside his brother Romeo, 23, and his girlfriend Kim Turnbull.

In the clip, the four of them were travelling in a car while in Paris for Fashion Week.

Joining in on a popular trend on TikTok, they were playfully mouthing the audio to Lil Maru’s On The Block.

“Imagine hating and we’re just here like,” Cruz wrote in his caption, seemingly referring to his family drama.

‘Well I can see the problem’

With the family remaining a hot topic, Cruz’s followers rushed to the comments section to have their say. Many of which are about the drama.

“As a parent, if I had a row with one of my kids, I wouldn’t expect or allow their siblings to take sides,” one user insisted.

“Lol iconic,” another person shared.

“Getting on with it. Good for them,” a third remarked.

However, many appear to be on Brooklyn’s side and were pretty vocal about it.

“Well, I can see the problem,” one said.

“Team Brooklyn,” another stated.

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham hit with blow as wedding guest ‘reveals’ what really happened during ‘inappropriate’ Victoria dance

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!