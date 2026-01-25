Victoria Beckham inundated with support as she issues update following Brooklyn’s bombshell statement

Victoria Beckham has issued another update since son Brooklyn launched a scathing attack on his family earlier this week.

The Spice Girls legend, 51, was photographed for the first time since Brooklyn’s statement today (Sunday, January 25), with a heartfelt post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Victoria Beckham issues update

Taking to Instagram this morning, Victoria shared a picture of herself with three of her fellow Spice Girls for her 33 million followers to see.

In the picture, Victoria can be seen posing in a brown suit and white t-shirt alongside Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, and Melanie C. Their other bandmate, Mel B, however, is absent from the snap.

The quartet had been out celebrating Emma’s 50th birthday, which was Wednesday (January 21).

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul @emmaleebunton,” Victoria wrote.

“I love you girls so much @gerihalliwellhorner @melaniecmusic xxxxxxx.”

Victoria’s followers rallied around her (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Victoria inundated with support

Fans of the star took to the comment section to show their support.

Amongst the supporters was Victoria’s husband, David Beckham.

“This made me happy [heart emoji] I can only imagine how the Spice Girls fans feel [heart-eye emoji]. @spicegirls @victoriabeckham special night celebrating Emma @emmaleebunton x,” he wrote.

Fans also flooded the comment section with love.

“How wonderful to see you all together! Girls, come back from your tour!” one fan gushed.

“THIS IS SO ICONIC,” another wrote.

“ICONIC [queen emoji] Keep your head held high @victoriabeckham. You are a beautiful woman (and an incredible Mom),” a third said.

Brooklyn hit out at his family (Credit: CoverImages.com)

What did Brooklyn Beckham say?

Victoria’s post comes just days after her son, Brooklyn, hit out at his family amid their ongoing feud. Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz have been feuding with the Beckhams for around a year now.

In a string of Instagram stories, Brooklyn explained that he doesn’t want to reconcile with his family, before claiming that “for my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family”.

He also claimed, “My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped”.

“My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress,” he also alleged.

Brooklyn also accused his parents of pressuring and attempting to bribe him into “signing away the rights to my name”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

Brooklyn’s accusations

The 26-year-old also claimed that his brothers, Cruz and Romeo, have blocked him on social media, and that Victoria “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola at his wedding.

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife. But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” he claimed.

“I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Brooklyn also claimed that Nicola has been “disrespected” by his family, and claimed that David only agreed to see his son at his 50th birthday if Nicola wasn’t there.

Concluding his statement, Brooklyn said: “The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life.

“I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose. And have found peace and relief.”

Read more: ‘Honestly ridiculous!’ Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding DJ finally reveals Victoria’s inappropriate dance details, and where to start?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!