‘Honestly ridiculous!’ Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding DJ finally reveals Victoria’s inappropriate dance details, and where to start?

DJ Fat Tony, who attended Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding, has broken his silence on the honestly ridiculous frenzy around Victoria Beckham and her “inappropriate” dance on their big day.

On Monday (January 19), Brooklyn shared a bombshell statement as he broke his silence regarding his family feud. Within his post, the 26-year-old alleged that his mum Victoria “hijacked my first dance with my wife” at his wedding. He said his dance with Nicola had been “planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song”.

He continued: “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife. But instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Following huge speculation about what really happened, Fat Tony appeared on This Morning today (January 23) to set the record straight.

DJ Fat Tony was the DJ for Brooklyn and Nicola’s three-day wedding (Credit: ITV)

Victoria Beckham ‘inappropriate’ dance explained by This Morning guest

While sitting down with hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Fat Tony revealed he was the DJ at their three-day wedding.

“I did the pre-welcome party, then I did the wedding, and then I did a brunch on Sunday, which was the most awkward part of it all because everything that had gone on the actual wedding night was discussed amongst all the guests the next morning,” he said.

Following a series of memes surrounding Victoria’s alleged “inappropriate” dance, Fat Tony stated: “There was no slut dropping. There was no black PVC catsuit, and there was no Spice Girl action.”

Fat Tony agreed with Brooklyn, stating the dance was ‘inappropriate’ (Credit: ITV)

‘The whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room’

However, Fat Tony agreed with Brooklyn, explaining that the timing of the dance was “inappropriate”.

“Marc Anthony was performing on stage. He then called Brooklyn onto the stage. Brooklyn went onto the stage, where the next minute, everyone was expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do this first dance,” he said.

“Then Marc Anthony asks ‘The most beautiful woman in the room’ to come to the stage. And then he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage.’ So Victoria’s by the stage. She goes onto the stage. And of course, at that point, Brooklyn’s suddenly devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife.”

Fat Tony shared that Nicola left the room “crying her eyes out”.

“Brooklyn’s stuck there on stage and then they do this dance and Marc Anthony’s like, ‘Go put your hands on your mother’s hips.’ It was a Latin thing. The whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room,” he continued.

“This is all about how Brooklyn feels. If he felt it was inappropriate and awkward, then it was inappropriate.”

Fat Tony explained that he and his husband had been called liars about the situation. Describing the whole situation as “ridiculous”, he insisted, “We live in a world where people make their own presumptions about everything”.

According to Fat Tony, Brooklyn also apparently reached out to his parents before sharing the statement.

“He’s done all that. It got to the point for him where he can’t take this anymore and wanted to step back from it, and that was his way of doing closure. That’s his decision,” he said.

