‘Concern’ Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has over daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is said to be increasingly worried about the knock-on effect his ongoing scandal could have on his daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

The former royal has barely been out of the headlines in recent months thanks to his long scrutinised links to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. That attention has already seen him stripped of his royal titles and honours, marking a dramatic fall from grace.

Andrew has also faced allegations of sexual assault by the late Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of Epstein’s. He has always strongly denied the claims.

Now, insiders suggest that away from the public fallout, Andrew’s focus is firmly on protecting his daughters from being caught in the crossfire.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly has concerns over his daughters (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ‘main concern’ over Princess Eugenie and Beatrice

According to one source speaking to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, Andrew is deliberately stepping back for their sake.

The insider claimed: “Andrew’s main concern is that his daughters are not tainted by his difficulties, so he is keeping his distance from them.

“Bea and Eug feel very sorry for their parents. They are keeping in touch with them and making sure they’re OK. Both Andrew and Sarah want their daughters to remain part of the royal family and were happy for them to spend Christmas in Norfolk.”

Andrew’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

The comments follow reports that Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have reached a so-called ‘deal’ over their daughters. Sarah herself has also faced questions over her own links to Epstein.

Beatrice and Eugenie reportedly have conflicted feelings over Andrew (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images)

Andrew and Sarah’s reported ‘deal’ over their daughters

Royal author Andrew Lownie previously told Marie Claire that their daughters are now at the centre of everything.

“Everything now is about the daughters,” he said.

Lownie went on to claim that Beatrice and Eugenie “have been passed the baton” when it comes to carrying forward their “royal status”.

He added: “The deal is parents will fall on their swords as long as the daughters are taken care of.”

Andrew’s main concern is that his daughters are not tainted by his difficulties.

More recently, claims have emerged suggesting that Andrew and Sarah’s youngest daughter, Eugenie, has ‘cut off’ her father as the scandal continues.

One insider told the Mail on Sunday: “There is no contact at all, nothing. Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the royal family.

“They aren’t exactly in regular and close contact at the moment, but Eugenie isn’t trying to walk that line. She’s not speaking to him.”

Andrew set to leave Royal Lodge

As the pressure continues, Andrew will soon leave his Windsor home, Royal Lodge. Last October, Buckingham Palace confirmed he would vacate the property and formally lose his prince title and Duke of York honour.

The move was initiated by his brother, King Charles. He began the process of having Andrew’s titles removed.

Andrew is now reportedly expected to relocate to the king’s Sandringham Estate. This will mark yet another significant shift in his increasingly curtailed royal life.

Read more: Princess Beatrice’s heartbreaking confession about daughter Athena’s birth: ‘Nothing prepares you’

So, what do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.