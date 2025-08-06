Vernon Kay reveals his ‘biggest fear’ about his beloved dad after heartbreaking death

Vernon Kay has revealed a concern about his beloved father that leaves him “hot and sweaty”. The TV favourite opened up about his “biggest fear” on his BBC Radio 2 show on Tuesday (August 6).

Talking to his listeners, Vernon – who is married to Tess Daly – revealed he is often left panicked whenever his dad rings, as he fears it could be a call to inform him of his death.

The TV legend opened up about his ‘biggest fear’ (Credit: ITV)

Vernon Kay’s emotional confession about his dad

Vernon’s dad Norman has been a big support to the TV legend over the years. When Vernon took part in the mammoth four-day marathon challenge for Children in Need, Norman was waiting for him at the finish line.

And back when Vernon landed the job on BBC Radio 2 in 2023, his dads had some humbling words of wisdom.

“My dad Norman is a lorry driver so we’ve always had Radio 2 on in the background, and when I told him I was doing this show, he said, ‘ Big boots them, my son.’ My parents are very good at keeping me grounded,” Vernon told MailOnline at the time.

And now, dad-of-two Vernon opened up about a “fear” he has regarding his father.

Vernon goes ‘hot and sweaty inside’

“The thing is when my dad leaves me a message ‘Call me urgent’ I’m like ‘Oh no we’ve lost another, do you know what I mean?” Vernon shared on his BBC Radio 2 show.

He then went on: “That’s my first biggest fear. I go hot and sweaty inside. I’m like, ‘Oh no, who is it now?'”

Vernon’s confession comes months after he opened up about his grandfather’s death, revealing the sentimental items of his that he now owns.

He said: “I’ve got my mum’s dad’s, my grandad’s calendar, rotatable calendar, you know when you turn the dials, apparently I was obsessed with it as a kid, so when grandad passed, I got that, yeah, lovely.”

