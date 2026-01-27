The Saturdays singer Vanessa White has given birth to a baby boy.

The former girlband member originally announced her engagement and pregnancy at the same time in an Instagram post on November 10.

The 36-year-old, who was previously a contestant on I’m A Celeb in 2017, had been with on-off partner Emannuel Lawal since 2020, before getting married.

Vanessa White announces birth of baby boy

It’s her first child. (Image: Cover Images)

In a wholesome announcement shared on Tuesday (January 27), Vanessa revealed she and Emmanuel have welcomed a baby boy.

“Our darling boy, Sage Remi-Bisaya Lawal,” she wrote in her caption, adding the blue heart emoji.

In a series of snaps, Vanessa can be seen holding her newborn while standing next to balloons, one of which read “Welcome” on it.

Vanessa’s followers rushed to the comments section to offer their congratulations, including some of her fellow Saturdays members.

“The best news. All that hair,” Rochelle Humes wrote.

“Awww congrats babe. xxx,” Frankie Bridge added.

“Congratulations,” AJ Odudu remarked.

“Congratulations! Gorgeous name! x,” a fourth said.

Vanessa and Emmanuel’s intimate wedding

Vanessa delivered a double helping of good news back in November as she shared both her engagement and pregnancy on Instagram.

She posed in a crop top and tracksuit bottoms while cradling her bump in a series of intimate snaps, which was accompanied by a caption saying: “There’s a V and E in love.

The following month, Vanessa and Emmanuel announced they got married in an intimate ceremony at Hackney Town Hall, where only two witnesses were present — one of whom was the photographer.

This summer, now that Vanessa has given birth, the couple plans to have a bigger celebration in Majorca.

Inside Vanessa White and Emmanuel’s relationship

Vanessa and Emmanuel were first linked in 2020, when the two of them were spotted cuddling in Marbella.

They made their relationship Instagram official in December that year, but sadly, in 2023, they split up.

“Vanessa and Emmanuel struck up a relationship during lockdown and quickly got close,” an insider told The Sun.

“They spent all their time together, and went on loads of glamorous holidays. It seemed like a match made in heaven.”

Fortunately, it seems like this still rings true, as the pair rekindled their romance back in 2024.

