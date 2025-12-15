Singer Vanessa White married her artist and DJ partner, Emmanuel Lawal, in a secret wedding and has just shared the news with fans.

The 36-year-old, who was one-fifth of the girl group The Saturdays, was proposed to last month, on November 8, during a weekend in the Cotswolds. “I set it all up in the garden with candles and lanterns, and some non-alcoholic sparkling wine,” Emmanuel told British Vogue.

The pair, who met eight years ago at an event, are also expecting their first child very soon.

Vanessa and Emmanuel got married in an intimate wedding in London (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vanessa White in a small wedding ceremony

Following their recent engagement, Vanessa and Emmanuel exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at Hackney Town Hall, where only two witnesses were present — one of whom was the photographer.

Vanessa, who is heavily pregnant, was snapped wearing a satin white, floor-length dress with lace detailing and long sleeves, and a veil. Emmanuel, on the other hand, looked dapper in a suit.

While trying to find the perfect dress, Vanessa admitted to British Vogue that she was having “a bit of a nightmare”. However, designer MyTheresa managed to deliver.

“When I tried on the dress, I knew it had to be it. It was just one of those moments where it clicked,” she said.

In exclusive photos for the magazine, which can be seen here, Vanessa and Emmanuel were captured down the aisle together. Vanessa was glowing as she held on to her bump and a small white bouquet.

Next summer, after Vanessa has given birth, the couple plans to have a bigger celebration in Majorca.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NESSA (@vanessawhite)

‘She looks so beautiful’

Following the news, fans were elated and gushed over the announcement.

“@vanessawhite you look BEAUTIFUL. CONGRATULATIONS to you and your husband,” one user wrote.

“So happy for you both,” another person shared.

“She looks so beautiful, wow,” a third remarked.

“She’s like one of the most beautiful women ever,” a fourth said.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Read more: Rochelle Humes admits she ‘had to hide’ her pregnancy while in The Saturdays

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.