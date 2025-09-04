Tom Ellis has opened up about the “affairs” that led to the end of his marriage to Tamzin Outhwaite in a new podcast appearance.

The actor, 46, was married to EastEnders star Tamzin, 54, between 2006 and 2014. They share two children together – Flo, 17, who came out as transgender recently, and Marnie, 12.

Tom Ellis talks ‘no regrets’ and Tamzin Outhwaite marriage breakdown

Tom and Tamzin’s marriage ended following Tom’s alleged confession over an affair in 2013. They finalised their divorce a year later.

Yesterday (Wednesday, September 3) saw Tom Ellis make an appearance on Elizabeth Day’s How To Fail podcast.

In the podcast, Tom addressed the end of his marriage to Tamzin, as he admitted that he has “no regrets”.

“It’s easy to say you regret things, but actually no, I don’t regret anything,” he told Elizabeth.

“Every time I made a choice, or decided something, that’s how I was feeling at the time, I wasn’t pretending. I went into everything with great intentions,” he then continued.

‘I don’t regret anything’

The star also spoke about his marriage to American screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed a daughter in 2023.

“I met Meaghan at a time when it was impossible to hide my imperfections, and I was in a place where I was open to talk about my faults,” he said.

He then went on to say: “Life hadn’t gone how I thought it would. I was out of a marriage that didn’t work, and I think you learn a lot through that process. And you have to go through a lot of soul searching and be very honest with yourself. And out of that hardship, I was a stronger, more resilient person. But also, I was much more open to being vulnerable.”

Tamzin Outhwaite on Tom Ellis

Meanwhile, Tamzin has spoken out about her ex-husband on various occasions.

In 2015, Tamzin implied that Tom had had more than just a singular one night stand.

“I wouldn’t not be with my husband over a one-night stand is all I’ll say,” she told Essentials magazine.

In 2023, in a now-deleted tweet, she hit out at Tom.

“10 years since the father of my kids walked out on us for the final time,” she wrote.

“I still meet new people on jobs who reveal more infidelities and lies that he committed. But thankfully my heart and soul are clear and clean and I could not be happier right now,” she then added.

After deleting the tweet, she wrote a new one, reading: “Thank you all for your messages re my now-deleted tweet. I was marking the 10 year anniversary with pride, a feeling of triumph and genuine gratitude. I understand it has triggered some people. For anyone struggling, the most important relationship you will ever have is with yourself.”

