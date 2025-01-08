The death of RuPaul’s Drag Race winner The Vivienne, real name James Lee Williams, was revealed earlier this week, and the Welsh performer’s passing has seen an outpouring of grief.

Friends and fans have been left devastated by the news. And one industry expert has now made a plea for much-needed change following James’ death.

James won the first series of Drag Race UK as The Vivienne in 2019. They also became the first drag performer to compete on Dancing On Ice in 2023, finishing in third place.

However, despite The Vivienne’s success, brand and culture expert Nick Ede told Entertainment Daily there’s a “big issue” at play when it comes to the perception of drag performers. And, he’s told us, it’s one that shouldn’t be ignored…

James Lee Williams was aged just 32 (Credit: Lorraine/YouTube)

The Vivienne branded a ‘trailblazer’ amid plea for urgent change

Nick Ede told us: “The Vivienne was a trailblazer and really put Drag Race on the map in the UK. Through it they became a role model and an icon.

“On top of that, they were also a brilliant performer and theatrical powerhouse. When it comes to The Vivienne’s legacy, it’ll be to encourage people to pursue their dreams,” Nick added.

There is so much more that has to be done to educate people.

So why does Nick think there has been such an outpouring of grief from people who never knew The Vivienne personally?

“I think that there is a big issue here,” he told ED!. “The reason that people have shown their grief is that homophobia and transphobia are very much thriving here and worldwide.”

Nick’s comments come after it was revealed the star received a horrendous amount of trolling after their Boxing Day appearance on Blankety Blank.

As a result, Nick has said things need to change. He commented: “There is so much more that has to be done to educate people and also stop the abuse that the LGBTQ+ community still receives.”

The Vivienne won RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s first season, back in 2019 (Credit: RuPaul’s Drag Race/YouTube)

‘Great role model’

At present, no details have emerged about the cause of The Vivienne’s death. However, the police said in a statement that there were “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding the performer’s passing.

The Vivienne was a “great role model”, Nick continued. “Someone who was clearly a friend to many, someone who was ultra-talented and a trailblazer and someone who brightened up a screen, a room a theatre and a stage and made people feel good.

“Someone who was intelligent and articulate and not afraid to shy away from important LGBTQ+ topics. But also happy to send up their personas. A very rare personality.”

The Vivienne was loved by many as a trailblazer of the UK drag scene (Credit: Lorraine/YouTube)

RuPaul’s tribute after death of The Vivienne while Tyra stirs pot

Queen of drag RuPaul posted a tribute to The Vivienne on Instagram, celebrating James Lee Williams as an “incredibly talented queen and a lovely human being”.

Meanwhile, season 2 winner King Tyra, aka Tyra Sanchez, has been upsetting drag fans with their divisive social media posts,. They cruelly targeted The Vivienne in the days after their death was announced.

The Vivienne’s ex-husband David Ludford, meanwhile, shared his heartbreak over the death in a message to his followers on January 5.

