The Vivienne’s final TV appearance on Blankety Blank days before death and the cruel trolling it prompted

The Vivienne was cruelly trolled over their final TV appearance, just days before their death.

The Drag Race legend, real name James Lee Williams, sadly died last weekend. The news of their passing was confirmed by a spokesperson, who shared their “immense sadness” over losing “an incredibly loved” person.

Just days before though, The Vivienne appeared on the celebrity version of BBC’s Blankety Blank.

The drag queen sadly died at the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Vivienne on BBC show before death

On Boxing Day 2024 (December 26) The Vivienne starred alongside the likes of Jonathan Ross and Joel Dommett on Blankety Blank – hosted by Bradley Walsh.

During the show, The Vivienne had everyone in tears of laughter as they recalled their Christmas Day routine.

“Christmas is too long. You get up, you start drinking at 8am, well I do,” The Vivienne said.

They added: “I want to be bladdered by the time I’m cooking. If it goes wrong, you can say: ‘Sorry, I’m bladdered,'” as their co-stars struggled to contain their laughter.

They appeared on Blankety Blank at Christmas (Credit: BBC)

The Vivienne cruelly trolled

Although The Vivienne’s stint on Blankety Blank went down a treat with viewers, there was a small minority of trolls who cruelly trolled the drag queen.

However, now, following the news of The Vivienne’s death, fans have slammed the vile comments that the drag queen received before their death.

“It breaks my heart that The Vivienne spent her last few days being relentlessly hounded by homophobic trolls for appearing in drag on Blankety Blank at Christmas, a show that famously had a drag queen host for years. Shame on you if you were a part of that, James deserved better,” said one person on X.

‘Such a tragic loss’

Someone else agreed: “Homophobes piled on The Vivienne just on Boxing Day after she appeared on Blankety Blank.”

They added: “No matter the circumstances of her death, to have received that much abuse in the last week of your life must have been horrific. Such a tragic loss for the drag and LGBTQ+ community.”

The Vivienne’s death

News of the death of Dancing on Ice star The Vivienne broke on Sunday night (January 5).

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend. James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person.”

It then continued: “Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.

“We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

