The Drag Race world has been rocked recently following the news of The Vivienne’s death.

The Vivienne, real name James Lee Williams, sadly died aged 32 at the weekend. Police have shared that there are “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding their death. However, The Vivienne is not the first star from the Drag Race series to unfortunately pass away.

Here, in the wake of The Vivienne’s death, we pay tribute to the beloved entertainers who’ve sadly died over the years.

The Vivienne died last weekend (Credit: ITV)

Death of Drag Race star The Vivienne

The Vivienne had risen to prominence in 2015 after becoming the UK Drag Ambassador for the American series of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

They later competed in the first UK series of the show in 2019, going on to win it after lip-syncing in the final to The Wham hit I’m Your Man.

The Vivienne also appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2023 and ended up finishing in third place.

On January 5, it was confirmed that The Vivienne had sadly died. Police shared that there are “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding their death as more details of their last days comes to light.

Cherry shot to fame on the show (Credit: BBC)

Drag Race star Cherry Valentine

Cherry Valentine appeared on the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2021, making history as the first drag queen with Romani heritage to appear on the show.

Not only were they a drag entertainer, Cherry – real name George Ward – was also a qualified mental health nurse. They went back to help the NHS during Covid pandemic.

During the BBC competition Cherry was eliminated first – but they made an epic return later in the series.

After the show, Cherry bagged their own documentary on the BBC, where they spoke about their background. The show was called Cherry Valentine: Gypsy Queen and Proud.

Sadly, on September 18 2022, Cherry died at home having taken their own life. In November, a memorial concert was later held at the Clapham Grand in their honour.

Texas-born Sahara appeared on the second US series (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sahara Davenport

Sahara Davenport, also known as Antoine Ashley, found fame on the second US series of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Hailing from Dallas, Texas, Sahara came in seventh place on the show.

The entertainer previously battled addiction and managed to overcome it.

Tragically, Sahara died suddenly of heart failure at Johns Hopkins Hospital on October 1, 2012. They were only 27.

Drag Race star Bandit

Bandit appeared on the second series of Drag Race Thailand in 2019 – and came joint fourth.

As well as being a drag performer, Bandit studied fashion design at several universities – and also released their own fashion lines.

In December 2023, Bandit died in Thailand aged 38. The cause of death has not been revealed.

“We’re all completely lost because Bandit has been a light. He has taught me. I would not be the same person I am today without Bandit teaching me about fashion,” Drag Race Thailand host Pangina Heals shared at the time.

Chi Chi was a firm favourite with viewers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

US star Chi Chi Devayne

Chi Chi Devayne starred on the original US series RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2016, as well as the third season of its All Stars series in 2018.

Known off-stage as Zavion Michael Davenport, Chi Chi revealed in 2028 that they had been diagnosed with scleroderma. This is an autoimmune disease and can restrict the function of organs and cause skin to thicken.

Chi Chi – from Louisiana – was previously hospitalised for kidney failure, but in August 2020 they were again rushed to hospital. They sadly died days later, aged just 35.

