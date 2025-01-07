Inside The Vivienne’s final days – dinner plans with Emmerdale star, heartbreaking last photo, cruel trolling and final TV appearance

How The Vivienne spent their final days before their tragic death aged just 32 has been revealed.

The Drag Race legend, real name James Lee Williams, sadly died last weekend. Police have shared that there are “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding their death.

Now, more details have emerged as to how the TV star reportedly spent their final days.

They appeared on Blankety Blank at Christmastime (Credit: BBC)

The Vivienne’s final TV appearance

On Boxing Day 2024 (December 26), The Vivienne appeared on BBC’s Blankety Blank.

The drag queen starred alongside the likes of Jonathan Ross and Joel Dommett on the game show – hosted by Bradley Walsh.

During the show, The Vivienne had everyone in tears of laughter as they recalled their Christmas Day routine.

“Christmas is too long. You get up, you start drinking at 8am, well I do,” The Vivienne said.

They added: “I want to be bladdered by the time I’m cooking. If it goes wrong, you can say: ‘Sorry, I’m bladdered,'” as their co-stars struggled to contain their laughter.

The Vivienne was targeted by cruel trolls after their appearance on the show (Credit: BBC)

The Vivienne trolled ahead of death

Unfortunately, following The Vivienne’s stint on Blankety Blank, there was a small minority of trolls who cruelly targeted the iconic drag queen.

And following the news of The Vivienne’s death, fans have slammed the vile comments that they received before their death.

“It breaks my heart that The Vivienne spent her last few days being relentlessly hounded by homophobic trolls for appearing in drag on Blankety Blank at Christmas, a show that famously had a drag queen host for years. Shame on you if you were a part of that, James deserved better,” said one person on X.

The Corrie and Emmerdale star was with The Vivienne days before (Credit: ITV)

The Vivienne ‘had dinner plans’ with Emmerdale star

Emmerdale star Hayley Tamaddon shared that just days before The Vivienne’s shock death, she was with the beloved TV star.

Paying tribute to The Vivienne, Hayley – who played Delilah Dingle on the ITV soap from 2005 to 2007 – took to her Instagram.

“I cannot believe what I’ve just read, I am beyond shocked and saddened…

“I was only with James a couple of days ago, making plans for dinner and seeing friends.”

She added: “My heart goes out to his family and friends. A life taken far too soon. Rest easy Viv. You were the kindest soul.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE VIVIENNE (@thevivienne_)

The Vivienne shared heartbreaking last photo before death

On December 8, The Vivienne shared a heartbreaking final photo to their Instagram grid of them and their mum at the theatre for the Rocky Horror Picture show.

In the caption, they wrote: “The loveliest couple of days with my darling mum, we haven’t stopped, her shoe broke as we were about to go to the restaurant. So I literally sprinted across Liverpool and came back with a new pair of gorgeous sequin stiletto boots I think she had it planned all along.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE VIVIENNE (@thevivienne_)

Later on in the month, and what appears to be their final video, The Vivienne uploaded a clip to Instagram of themselves – out of drag – channeling their inner Elphaba from the new Wicked movie.

Dressed in shorts and a T-shirt and draped in a yellow blanket, tragic James could be seen twirling around while holding a long mop, accompanied by the film’s musical score.

The star’s death was reported on Sunday night. It’s also been claimed that the star’s dad found their body. Further reports claim The Vivienne had passed away “a day or two” previously.

