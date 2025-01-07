The Vivienne reportedly laid dead “for a day or two before being found”, a new report following their death has claimed.

The Drag Race legend, real name James Lee Williams, sadly died last weekend aged 32. Police have shared that there are “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding their death.

Now, more details have been reported about The Vivienne’s passing – with a pal claiming their body was found by their “devastated” father.

The Vivienne’s death has rocked the showbiz world (Credit: ITV)

Death of The Vivienne sparks ‘immense sadness’

The news of The Vivienne’s death was confirmed by a spokesperson. They shared their “immense sadness” over losing “an incredibly loved” person.

The drag icon became well known after they won the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019. Since then, their career soared, with James appearing on Dancing On Ice two years before their devastating death at the age of 32.

It has now been reported that the TV star was found dead by their dad and stepmum on Sunday (January 5).

‘Devastated’ dad found The Vivienne

“Their devastated dad raised the alarm and believed they had passed away a day or two before being found,” a source alleged to The Sun.

The publication also reports that The Vivienne was expected to move into a new £400,000 house next week, and also had a holiday planned.

“They were planning a tour and really had everything to live for,” the insider added.

The Vivienne was reportedly found by their dad (Credit: Splash News)

‘James was an incredibly loved person’

News of the death of The Vivienne broke on Sunday night (January 5).

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend. James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person.”

It then continued: “Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.

“We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

Rise to fame

The Vivienne had risen to prominence in 2015 after becoming the UK Drag Ambassador for the American series of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

They later competed in the first UK series of the show in 2019. They then ended up winning after lip-syncing to The Wham hit I’m Your Man.

The Vivienne appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2023 and ended up finishing in third place.

