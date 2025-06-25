Former Strictly star Tasha Ghouri has ruled out appearing on more celebrity dating shows after meeting her partner Andrew Le Page on Love Island.

Are Tasha Ghouri and Andrew still together?

Tasha, 26, met ex Andrew, 30, after the pair appeared on the same series of the ITV reality show in 2022. Even though the pair finished in fourth place, their relationship continued to flourish off-screen.

However, at the beginning of this year, they surprised fans with a shock split. Last month, Andrew revealed to his Instagram followers that he was leaving the UK for a fresh “new start” in Dubai.

Tasha and Andrew met on Love Island in 2022 (Credit: Cover Images)

Tasha Ghouri reveals whether she would join Love Island again

While appearing at the TRIC Awards in London last night (June 24), Tasha revealed she is doing a presenting course and rejected the idea of returning to Love Island for its All Stars series or appearing on Celebs Go Dating.

“It’s not for me personally,” she said.

“I know people find love on these shows but my dating shows are closed. I’m going down a different path now. It’s something I’m really passionate about. I’m happily single but I’m open to love. I’d love a family,” Tasha continued.

After finding fame on Love Island, Tasha then went on to reach the final on Strictly last year. She was paired with pro dancer Aljaz Skorjanec.

While admitting the “past few years have been a whirlwind”, Tasha revealed she deals with the pressure: “Sometimes I listen to music, other times I take my cochlear out and enjoy the silence. I’m very lucky to have that, it’s a beautiful thing.”

Tasha doesn’t want to appear on Love Island again (Credit: Cover Images)

‘I feel like Strictly heightened it’

During a recent appearance on the Spooning podcast, Tasha revealed whether the infamous “Strictly curse” impacted the split between her and Andrew.

“I know a lot of people said it’s the Strictly curse, but you know, there were things that were communicated before Strictly and I feel like Strictly heightened it. That’s kind of what happened actually,” she said.

Tasha continued: “My head was kind of saying ‘stay in it, just trust it, it will change’ but it didn’t and that’s where we had to sit down and think ‘am I going to be happy in 10 years time, five years time, two years time?'”

“It’s hard because I had a lot of love for that guy,” Tasha explained as she said the breakup wasn’t easy for her.

While getting emotional, she said Andrew was a “massive part of my life for two years”.

Tasha ‘in the early stages of dating’ with new partner

According to reports, Tasha has already moved on with CBBC presenter Cam Whitnall. As mentioned by the MailOnline, the couple have bonded over their love of animals.

“Tasha and Cam are in the early stages of dating,” an inside source told the newspaper.

“They have been seeing each other for around a month now and share so much in common, from a personal and professional standpoint,” they continued.

“Cam is a great guy and has a lot going for him, Tasha has definitely been thrilled getting to know him and the feeling is mutual.”

