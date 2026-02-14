Tasha Ghouri ‘so scared of judgement’ as she opens up on shock boyfriend split

Strictly star Tasha Ghouri has opened up on the devastating impact the split from her boyfriend had on her mental health.

After meeting on Love Island, Tasha – who appears on The Weakest Link tonight (February 14) – and her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Le Page, were in a relationship for two years, until their shock break up.

After a lot of swipes at each other publicly, and Tasha hitting out at cheating allegations, she has now opened up on losing her confidence following the split, in a recent TikTok video.

Tasha was accused of cheating on Andrew (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Tasha Ghouri ‘lost confidence’ after split

Tasha shared a sit-down, chatting video with her followers about how she has been feeling. She explained: “It’s been a long time since I have come on here and spoken to you all. I am nervous, I don’t know why. But I used to be so much more confident doing these and now I have just been so scared of judgement.

“It’s 2026. I’m not doing that anymore. So, I just need to stop overthinking.”

2025 was a pretty turbulent year for the star, and she acknowledged just how much impact the whole thing had on her.

She admitted: “It is okay to hit a wall. And it is okay to burnout. That was me with everything that happened last year. I just completely lost all my confidence.

“It just means you have been giving a lot for a long time. And it doesn’t mean you are failing. You just need a bit of a break to work on yourself. That is okay.

“If anyone is in the same position as me, cheers to more positivity and gratitude.”

Tasha is now ‘so happy’ in new relationship (Credit: YouTube)

Star gushes over new boyfriend

However, one thing that has been helping Tasha regain her happiness, is her new relationship with boyfriend Cam Whitnall.

The couple shocked everyone when they went public with their relationship last May, after her break-up with Andrew.

She gushed to her followers: “I am so happy now. I feel like I am glowing within. I’m with someone who is so amazing. He is a great guy, you can all see he is incredible.

“Now, I am in a really good place mentally. Last year, people were saying it was the year of the snake, and I definitely felt that. I felt the shedding process. This is the year of the horse.

“Fear is something that stops you. But that just means I care. And I want to reconnect with you all again.”

Tasha went on to talk about the three week safari she and Cam were on, admitting she wishes she “could live” that trip forever. And that one thing she wants her fans to take her happiness as a “sign to start again”.

