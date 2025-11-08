Tamzin Outhwaite’s shock ‘love affair’ confession after joining celeb dating app

Tamzin Outhwaite has spoken openly about dating again and revealed she is “having a love affair with myself”.

The 54-year-old actress ended things with her ex-boyfriend Tom Child last summer after six years of dating. Prior to Tom, Tamzin was married to Tom Ellis between 2006 and 2014. They share two children together – Flo, 17, who came out as transgender recently, and Marnie, 12.

And back in September, Tamzin opened up about her dating life, admitting that her friends ‘made her’ sign up to the celeb dating app Raya. However, it appears that Tamzin – who is on The Celebrity Inner Circle today (November 8) – is not that keen to step back into the dating world just yet…

Tamzin Outhwaite ‘having a love affair’ with herself

Speaking to iNews in September, Tamzin candidly discussed dating in her fifties.

“Right now, I’m having a love affair with myself. I’ve been single for over a year and I haven’t even flirted with anyone, let alone had a date. I don’t know whether I’ve suddenly become the person I was always meant to be, but I know that I don’t want to be in a relationship for a while. It’s really quite exciting.”

The EastEnders star went on to note that she “really likes doing my own thing” and doesn’t want to “check in with someone every single day” unless it’s her kids.

Revealing she is “very comfortable alone”, Tamzin also said she doesn’t want “to be a nurse and I don’t want to be a purse”.

Tamzin on joining celeb dating app Raya

However, Tamzin then admitted that her friends ‘made her’ join Raya, the celeb dating app.

“I don’t even know how it works and I keep forgetting to check it and whenever I look at it, people are in different parts of the world and I just think, well, I’m not going to San Francisco for a date. So, I haven’t even had a date from that,” Tamzin quipped.

She went on: “Obviously I don’t care enough at the moment. I definitely don’t have the time. I really just want to learn my lines, feed and walk the dogs, make sure my dad’s all right, make sure my kids are okay, eat good food and exercise. Honestly, I don’t know how people fit it in.”

Tamzin Outhwaite ‘shocked’ by Tom Ellis split

Tamzin and actor Tom Ellis ended up divorcing abruptly in 2014 after it emerged that Tom had been unfaithful in the relationship.

That same year, Tamzin spoke for the first time about the end of her seven-year marriage to Tom. Talking to Good Housekeeping, Tamzin said it was a “complete shock”. She added: “It’s been a tough year but when things like this happen to you, your resolve and strength of character come through.”

