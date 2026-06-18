Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood predicts clashes with new host: ‘Going to give me a real run for my money’

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood has shared his thoughts on the show’s new hosts and he reckons he’s going to clash with one.

Last month, Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe were announced as the stars taking over from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Now, Craig Revel Horwood, who has been on Strictly since 2004, has revealed what he thinks about the new trio and he didn’t hold back.

The judge has shared his thoughts on the new hosts (Credit: BBC)

Craig Revel Horwood on new Strictly Come Dancing hosts

Strictly 2026 is just a few months away and already details have been revealed about the new series, including the new hosts.

Bosses spent months holding talks and auditions with a string of well-known names, all hoping to land one of the biggest jobs on television.

And according to show judge Craig Revel Horwood, he predicts he will clash with comedian Josh Widdicombe.

“I think Josh is going to give me a whole bunch of [bleep],” Craig candidly said during his Revelations – Songs Boys Don’t Sing one-man show at McMillan Theatre, Bridgwater, Somerset, this week.

Josh has joined the hosting line-up alongside Johannes and Emma (Credit: BBC)

Craig says Josh ‘is going to give me a real run for my money’

As Bang Showbiz reports, Craig added: “He is going to give me a real run for my money, and I like someone that attacks me back.”

Craig then spoke about Emma and Johannes Radebe being the Strictly hosts.

He gushed: “Emma is a really good booking. She is so professional, she is quick. She is on it, and she takes time to listen. And the beauty about having JoJo is that he knows about dance.”

Strictly’s new hosts

The new Strictly hosts were announced earlier this month.

“It’s official…September 2026,” the clip posted to Instagram was captioned. It saw Emma and Johannes taking their seats in front of a camera… operated by Josh.

“Come on, we can’t do this without you,” said Emma in the clip. The song Three Is The Magic Number was playing over the top of the video.

Tess Daly was also among those sharing her congratulations. She said: “Can’t wait to tune in. The ultimate trio.”

In a statement, Emma said: “It’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of Strictly. I’ve cheered and danced along from my sofa for years. So to be stepping into the Strictly ballroom is something I can’t quite comprehend.

“It’s impossible to fill the shoes that Tess and Claudia have left behind – two wonderful, iconic women who have been the beating heart of Strictly for so long. I can only hope that we are able to help to steer the ship as beautifully as they have, into this new chapter.

“I can’t wait to spend my weekends with Josh and Jojo, the incredible dancers and the judges. Fingers crossed for a 10 from them!”

Read more: Strictly stars Dianne Buswell and Vito Coppola announce tour news for next year

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