Strictly stars Dianne Buswell and Vito Coppola announce tour news for next year

Strictly stars Dianne Buswell and Vito Coppola have delighted fans after sharing some “incredible” tour news.

The two dancers are firm favourites on the glitzy BBC One show. Dianne made her debut back in 2017 while Vito joined the series in 2022.

Away from the dance floor though, Dianne and Vito are good friends and previously embarked on their first joint-headline production; the 2025 show Red Hot & Ready.

And now, the pair have revealed details of their brand new tour – and fans are over the moon.

Dianne and Vito are good friends (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dianne Buswell and Vito Coppola share major news

On Thursday (June 17) Dianne shared a video to her Instagram confirming she is set to head out on tour again with pal Vito.

In the video, Dianne could be seen getting ready and leaving the house with a nappy stuck to her heel, before greeting Vito in a lift.

Dianne captioned the post: “WE’RE……. BACK IN BUSINESS! Come Join us, for a night packed with incredible dancing, big laughs, and plenty of surprises along the way.

“We can’t wait to bring this brand new show to theatres across the country and share it with all of you. Who’s coming? Pre-sale starts tomorrow 12pm. General sale starts Friday 12pm. Go to dianneandvito.live.”

The pair are going back o tour (Credit: ITV)

Dianne and Vito’s fans ‘can’t wait’

Dianne and Vito’s Strictly co-stars and fans were left over the moon by their tour news.

Rushing to the comments section, Amy Dowden gushed: “Go on guys! Love this and can’t wait xxxx.”

Vito’s former Strictly partner Fleur East penned: “Woooooo!!!!!!! Let’s goooo!!! So excited for this.” Meanwhile Oti Mabuse also wrote: “Let’s go mama.”

Axed pro Michelle Tsiakkas then commented: “Let’s go guys! This looks amazing!”

Fans also shared their excitement. One person swooned: “Amazing! So exciting you’re doing this!” Someone else said: “Cannot wait. This has made me so happy.”

Echoing their thoughts, a third chimed in: “This is SO exciting!! Incredible announcement video as well.”

Dianne and Vito returning to Strictly 2026

Luckily for fans, Dianne and Vito are also returning for the 2026 series of Strictly, amid huge changes to the show.

The pair will be joined by Alexis Warr, Amy Dowden, Aljaz Skorjanec, Jowita Przystal, Julian Caillon, Kai Widdrington, Katya Jones, Lauren Oakley, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin and last year’s winner Carlos Gu.

The show is also getting three new hosts, following Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s exit last year.

TV favourite Emma Willis, pro dancer Johannes Radebe and comedian Josh Widdicombe are taking the reins of presenting the long-running programme.

Read more: Dianne Buswell melts fans’ hearts as she shares adorable snaps of baby Bowden

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