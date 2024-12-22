Giovanni Pernice has been crowned the champ of Italian’s Strictly Come Dancing – and has teased marriage is on the cards with partner Bianca Guaccero.

Giovanni and Bianca seemingly made their relationship official on Ballando con le Stelle: the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing. The pair made it all the way to the final, and this weekend, Giovanni and Bianca won the series.

Now, Giovanni has dropped a huge marriage bombshell…

Giovanni Pernice and new Strictly girlfriend

Giovanni joined Ballando con le Stelle, following his exit from Strictly earlier this year after he was embroiled in a bullying scandal. He was later cleared of ten of 16 allegations.

Sparks then quickly flew on the dance floor between Giovanni and his partner on the show, actress Bianca Guaccero.

The 34-year-old pro dancer and his Italian actress girlfriend share an age gap of nine years. Bianca is now 43. She was previously married to the Italian film director, Dario Acocella, from 2013 to 2017.

Giovanni drops marriage bombshell

What’s more, seeming to confirm their romance Giovanni planted one on Bianca in a passionate lip-lock on air.

Now, it appears marriage could be on the cards for Bianca and Giovanni – who has previously been linked to I’m A Celeb star Maura Higgins and Strictly pro Jowita Przystal.

On Saturday night (December 21), Giovanni was quizzed on whether he would ask Bianca to marry her.

As MailOnline reports, the Italian dancer cheekily responded: “If we win the show, I’ll seriously think about it.”

Giovanni Pernice and Bianca Guaccero

It comes after the Daily Mail‘s previous report that the Strictly star has already met Bianca’s family in Bitonto, Southern Italy.

What’s more, in November, the couple couldn’t stop gushing about each other.

In an official clip shared by the show on X, the Giovanni is heard saying: “Bianca is my priority. She has been my priority from the beginning. She is still my priority today and will be until the end of the show and beyond.”

Bianca feels similarly about her beau. “Being someone’s priority is something new for me. I have always been the one taking care of others. It’s an amazing feeling. It’s something I’m discovering at the age of 43,” she said in response.

