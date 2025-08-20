Vicky Pattison addresses Strictly curse as she admits ‘I’m newly married – I don’t want the rumours!’

2025 Strictly Come Dancing star Vicky Pattison has opened up about how she feels to be taking part on the show. And she took the opportunity to address the ‘curse’.

The line-up for Strictly Come Dancing 2025 has been announced in full as the start date is only one month away. But all eyes are on the contestants that are in relationships, as the ‘Strictly Curse’ could strike again.

The curse refers to the pattern of celebrities who join the show whilst in solid relationships. But over the course of the competition, those relationships dissolve. And it seems Vicky, who was announced to be taking part this year, has already been thinking about that.

Vicky wants to avoid the Strictly curse (Credit: YouTube)

Vicky Pattison addresses Strictly Come Dancing curse

Speaking to Angela Scanlon on their Get A Grip podcast, Vicky was asked if she had her eyes on any professional in particular. And it seems she does – but it’s for a very specific reason.

The former Queen of the jungle married partner Ercan Ramadan last year following a five-year romance. The pair exchanged their vows in London before jetting off to Italy for a second ceremony.

Vicky admitted: “No, so obviously I am newly married. And the press is just like, wild, aren’t they? I feel like the whole chemistry between the couples can be easily misrepresented.

“For that side of things, I would absolutely love a gay partner. Just because I don’t want any of the rumours. But you can’t go around requesting things like that.”

While Vicky doesn’t know who her partner will be yet, she expressed interest in Johannes Radebe. And Angela enthusiastically agreed that he would be a great pairing but that he was “too tall” for Vicky.

Angela competed on the show herself back in 2023, when she was partnered with Carlos Gu. And she told Vicky that she needs to be partnered with someone who has “patience”.

Vicky agreed: “Yeah I want to make a friend. A very, very patient friend.”

Vicky and Ercan married last year (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Vicky’s pal Pete Wicks gave her some advice

The 37-year-old confessed that she felt “anxiety” over her partner, because of something Pete Wicks had said.

Pete competed in Strictly Come Dancing last year, and has been giving Vicky Pattison some advice.

She revealed: “I do feel a certain level of anxiety over my instructor because I was talking to Pete. He was saying, Jowita, who he danced with last year was the perfect partner for him in every way. The chemistry, the way she just understood him, it was all so perfect and i feel like the pressure is on. I feel really nervous.”

Vicky went on to speak about the speed-dancing gathering they had coming up, where she would dancing with a number of pros and that’s what the decision is made on.

“I just feel like I’m going to feel unsure and everyone will be watching me thinking, ‘She’s a bag of [bleep]’. And all the pros will be like ‘Don’t want that one’.”

