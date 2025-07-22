TV star Vicky Pattison has issued an emotional update about wanting to become a mum in a new interview.

The former Geordie Shore star, who has been vocal about being diagnosed with PMDD, previously admitted she had been diagnosed over the years.

According to Mind, PMDD is a “very severe form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS).” They added: “It causes a range of emotional and physical symptoms every month during the week or two before your period.”

In the same interview, she revealed how her diagnosis is still a personal battle.

Vicky Pattison ‘would love’ to become a mum

Vicky, 37, who married husband Ercan Ramadan in 2024, began freezing her eggs in 2023 and making embryos with Ercan.

“I am a woman of a certain age who would love to have kids,” she told The Sun as she began to get teary.

“But my fear is that my condition will make it very difficult to be the mum that I want to be.

Vicky continued: “You want to be this lovely, patient mother, but I do worry what I’ll be like with PMDD — because you’re short-tempered, you’re exhausted.”

The former I’m A Celeb winner is no stranger to showing her vulnerable side and insisted she is “grateful” to “champion issues that are so important to me”.

She stated she is “going to be a thorn in the side of people making decisions, because I believe it’s important”.

‘We think very seriously about growing our little family’

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (July 21), Vicky and hubby Ercan revealed a “personal” new project. The pair posed alongside their dogs for the announcement.

“After the wonderful response we had to our wedding show, My Big Fat Geordie Wedding- AND all your gorgeous requests for more we have teamed up with our faves at @e4grams and @hellomary.co.uk to bring you the follow up..” they wrote.

The couple also teased that they are planning to grow their family further…

“This show will be a very personal project as we navigate what’s next for us and what this chapter looks like as we think very seriously about growing our little family…” they added.

“We are super excited and a little bit nervous but want to thank you all for your continued support and interest in us as a family.”

‘You guys deserve it all!’

Following the announcement, Vicky’s followers expressed their excitement for the couple.

“Killing it and more importantly this will be such an important journey for people to see whatever you decide your family looks like,” This Morning star Ashley James wrote.

“I just nearly cried over this ( hormones). You are an inspiration to many women and you so deserve this chapter – look how far you have come. I wish you so much luck,” another person shared.

“So exciting! You guys deserve it all! Sending so much positively for your next era,” a third remarked.

Another excited fan asked: Wait what are you pregnant?” to which Vicky responded: “No x.”

