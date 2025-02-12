Stacey Solomon in tears over bittersweet moment with daughters Rose and Belle: ‘I’m not okay’

Stacey Solomon couldn’t contain her emotions as she celebrated daughter Belle’s milestone.

The TV star returned to our screens this week (February 11) with a new series of Sort Your Life Out. The 35 year old is also working on her perfume brand named after her daughters, which she announced at the end of last year.

On the personal front, Stacey is making the most of her time with her children, as they’re quickly growing up.

Stacey Solomon emotional over daughter’s milestone

Every parent becomes emotional while dropping their children off at school for the first time. And Stacey revealed she was overwhelmed with a range of emotions while talking about Belle’s first day at nursery.

The Loose Women star posted a throwback video of Belle when she was just a baby, followed by another showing her at the nursery with her big sister.

The Instagram video shows Belle and Rose walking hand in hand to the nursery after being dropped off by their parents.

Sharing the bittersweet moment, Stacey wrote: “Belle’s first day at nursery. I am not okay. Belle ran into the nursery and didn’t look back. She had the best day, she didn’t mention us once.

“I’m convinced that Belle is so confident and content because she knows she has the best friend in the world by her side, always looking out for her &andalways there when she needs her.

“And Rose you are the most incredible big sister Belle could have wished for. From the moment she was born. Happy first day at nursery Belle, the world is yours.”

Stacey shares Belle and Rose, and son Rex, with her husband Joe Swash. She also has an older son, Zach, from her previous relationship with Dean Cox, and another son, Leighton, with ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham.

‘Adorable’

Stacey’s post resonated with her followers who are also parents with young children. Most were awestruck by the love Rose and Belle share for each other.

Reacting to Stacey’s post, one wrote: “I was always a mess whenever one of mine started nursery they always seemed too little. Hope she has the best day.”

Another said: “Awww, she will be fine Stacey. She is living her best life.”

A third one wrote: “Awww seeing them both so proud, excited and happy to go to school is simply adorable. Thank you for sharing.”

Adding to the above comments, another wrote : “Sooo cute that they have each other! Little besties!”

