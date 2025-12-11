Sharon Osbourne gushes over King Charles’ ‘hand-delivered’ letter after the death of her husband Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne has detailed King Charles’ heartfelt letter following the sad death of Ozzy Osbourne.

Sharon, who was married to Ozzy for 43 years, shared how she is coping in an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

There, she discussed life after Ozzy, who passed away on July 22 this year, after suffering from a heart attack.

Sharon has spoken out about the loss of Ozzy (Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock)

King Charles’ heartfelt letter following the death of Ozzy Osbourne

The world wept when it was shared that Ozzy Osbourne, also known as the Prince of Darkness, had passed away, aged 76.

The singer’s struggle with Parkinson’s disease had been documented and caused a string of health struggles.

But Ozzy’s energy and sense of humour continued to radiate on his podcast alongside Sharon and their two children Kelly and Jack, The Osbournes.

So, when his death was devastatingly announced, it came as a huge shock to his fans.

The Osbournes shared in July: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

In wake of his death, tens of thousands of mourners paid tribute to Ozzy in his home town of Birmingham.

The world wept after the death of Ozzy Osbourne

A sea of flowers and letters were left to pay tribute to the star in the days after his death and fans later lined the streets to say a final goodbye during Ozzy’s funeral.

Now, Sharon Osbourne has discussed her heartbreaking loss with Piers Morgan in a new interview. It was here she discussed Ozzy’s relationship with the king and how the unlikely duo would always laugh together.

She told Piers Morgan: “His Majesty sent me a letter the next day… King Charles hand-delivered it. (It said) just how sorry he was. He knew Ozzy. We met him several times, and he’s always been so gracious with Ozzy, and they would always laugh together.

King Charles and Ozzy Osbourne got along well (Credit: Shutterstock)

King Charles’ ‘graciousness’ after Ozzy Osbourne’s death

“When you look at King Charles and you look at Donald Trump, whatever anybody might think about them, it’s their business, but their days, you know how full their day is? I mean insanity, and that they had the time and the graciousness to do that for us.”

Ozzy had met the king on several occasions. They originally crossed paths when Ozzy performed at Queen Elizabeth’s 2002 Golden Jubilee concert, where Charles was in attendance.

The then-prince even sent Ozzy Osbourne gifts in 2003 after he suffered a quad bike crash, breaking his collarbone, eight ribs, and a neck vertebra.

How Ozzy Osbourne and King Charles met

Notably, at a Prince’s Trust event in 2006, Ozzy and Charles were snapped laughing together, portraying their budding friendship.

On the day of Ozzy’s funeral, Buckingham Palace paid tribute to the star.

Royal guards performed a rendition of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid” at the royal residence, amid the rock legend’s funeral.

Ozzy Osbourne’s final show

In the summer, Ozzy fulfilled a huge achievement, performing his final show to his masses of fans.

The singer had been seriously ill for the past twelve months, so the feat was a considerable challenge.

Sharon explained: “He knew his body was failing him, he was in so much pain, so much pain. He had pneumonia three times this year. He’d had sepsis… That’s what really, really destroyed him. (After the farewell gig), he kept looking at the papers, and he goes to me, ‘I never knew so many people liked me’, but that was the way he was. He knew he was famous, but not to the amount that people loved him. And for two weeks, every day was sunshine for him. Really, really happy. Happier than we’d seen him in seven years.”

Ozzy Osbourne performed his final gig on July 5. A slew of popular performers like Anthrax, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses and Yungblud, also performed.

Read more: Sharon Osbourne admits she thought about ‘going with Ozzy’ following his death

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know