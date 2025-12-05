Sharon Osbourne delights fans as she reunites with CBB co-star Bradley Riches: ‘Nice to see you smiling’

Sharon Osbourne and Bradley Riches’ friendship was a highlight during their time in the Celebrity Big Brother house — and now, one year on, they’ve reunited.

The pair cheerfully lip-synced the viral track Twink And A Redhead in an Instagram reel with Kelly Osbourne, who joined the duo on their excursion. In the caption, Bradley added: “Reunited and it feels so good.”

Kelly shared further snaps of the pair in her Story. One was captioned: “Getting all the goss from @brad_riches,” while another one showed the trio grinning in front of a Christmas tree along with the text: “Christmas mood on.”

Elsewhere, Emmerdale star Brad’s story was a picture of mother, daughter and an enviable brunch spread, which was accompanied by a hand-drawn heart.

Fans were delighted

Along with the joy of the CBB reunion, fans were thrilled to see Sharon, who lost husband Ozzy Osbourne in July, look so upbeat. They shared their thoughts and well-wishes in the Instagram comments.

“Check you out Mama O getting ‘sassy’,” one wrote. “Seriously, you’re looking good and so is Kelly. Sending positive thoughts, lots of love and gentle hugs to all who need them.”

“Love this!” a second exclaimed. “You guys are truly iconic!”

A third said: “Love you guys, you are always so entertaining even at low points in your life.”

While a fourth echoed: “Love love love this! Nice to see you smiling!”

Addressing Sharon and Kelly directly, a fifth fan said: “You both are amazing and beautiful.”

And a sixth described Sharon as the “true meaning of elegance and sass”.

The group had a festive day out (Credit: Instagram/@brad_riches/@kellyosbourne)

Sharon Osbourne and Bradley Riches on their bond

Both Sharon and Bradley have opened up about their special friendship.

After leaving CBB, Sharon said: “I really bonded with Bradley. He’s such a little diamond. He’s just so loving and talented and cares about everybody. He’s a really good boy.”

Speaking on BBC Leeds with fellow housemate Colson Smith, Bradley shared how he viewed Sharon as a maternal figure.

“Me and Sharon had a little bond,” he said.

To which Colson replied: “Yeah, you and the internationally famous Sharon Osbourne. You two got along like, absolute house on fire. She fully took you under her wing.”

“She did, yeah,” Bradley said in response. “I think she’s like a motherly figure in there.”

