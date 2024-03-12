When Sharon Osbourne ‘will leave the Celebrity Big Brother house and why she stayed for a short time’

After taking part in this series of Celebrity Big Brother as the show’s lodger, reality TV star Sharon Osbourne is expected to leave tonight (March 12).

During her time on the show, Sharon has been sleeping in her own bedroom away from the housemates. She also has a private bathroom. Sharon hasn’t been eligible to be nominated either.

True to her candid persona, Sharon hasn’t held back in the CBB house, giving her thoughts on Adele, Anna Wintour, James Corden, and Ellen DeGeneres.

While Sharon has remained in the house for eight days, she is reportedly expected to leave tonight (Credit: YouTube)

When is Sharon Osbourne leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house?

As reported by MailOnline, Sharon will be leaving Celebrity Big Brother after tonight’s eviction. She will have stayed in the house for eight days.

She had made it clear from the beginning that she was only staying on the show for a short duration.

Lauren Simon, Louis Walsh and Fern Britton face the public vote but only one of them will be evicted.

“She had made it clear from the beginning that she was only staying on the show for a short duration but she has certainly made a long-lasting impact,” an inside source revealed.

“As always, family comes first and Sharon needs to be back with her husband Ozzy but she will be missed by her housemates, especially as they say goodbye to another celebrity during tonight’s eviction.”

Sharon’s husband Ozzy Osbourne has Parkinson’s disease.

While in the CBB house, Sharon has been away from husband Ozzy (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024

After finding out the news, fans are gutted that Sharon will no longer be a part of the show.

“This series will be absolutely decimated then. Sharon [was] the only one doing anything notable,” one user wrote on X.

“I’m sad because I loved her and she brought so much to the show this last week,” another person shared.

“Such a shame they couldn’t get her for the full stint. It’ll be a disaster for the show if she and Louis both go tonight,” a third remarked.

“She is going to be missed,” a fourth said.

“DON’T LEAVE US SHAZZA,” a fifth fan wrote.

JOIN ED!’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother: Everyone Sharon Osbourne has anihilated during her time in the house

Are you going to miss Sharon? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.