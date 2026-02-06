Scarlett Thomas, 17, forced to delete ‘inappropriate’ video about taking drugs and having sex after intense backlash

Scarlett Thomas, 17, sparked intense backlash after reportedly posting a TikTok clip that saw her dressed in a faux fur coat, rapping along to a song that featured lyrics about taking drugs and having sex.

The teen – whose parents are Ryan Thomas and Tina O’Brien – recently signed her first recording contract. She’s also famous in her own right for her role in Waterloo Road.

However, Scarlett has also faced a raft of complaints that she’s only got to where she is thanks to her famous family. And, after posting the clip of herself rapping along to the song Denial is a River by Deochii, the teen landed herself in even more hot water.

Scarlett Thomas recently called out comments levelled at her by trolls (Credit: Splash News)

Scarlett Thomas deletes ‘inappropriate’ sex and drugs clip

Earlier this week, according to The Sun, 17-year-old Scarlett shared a video of herself rapping along to a song on TikTok. And many of her followers were quick to brand the track featured on the clip “inappropriate”.

In the clip, which has now been deleted, Scarlett could apparently be seen rapping along to the track’s explicit lyrics.

The song features risque lyrics and uses the F-word many times. One line includes the lyrics: “I mean [bleep], I like pills, I like drugs, I like gettin’ money, I like strippers, I like to [bleep].”

Backlash came thick and fast, with many commenting that the post was “inappropriate”. According to reports, one said: “Are you old enough to say this?” Another said: “Sorry but this looks all wrong… Like a child playing dress up.” A third added: “I love you so much. But this is not it.”

The young star – pictured with dad Ryan Thomas – has previously been targeted because she has famous parents (Credit: Splash News)

‘I’m not a child’

However, while Scarlett has yet to respond, in the past she has hit out at trolls who have unfairly targeted her as she attempts to build her career.

Speaking on the At Home With The Thomas Bros podcast recently, she said: “I’m 17. And I don’t know. I think my fan base is a little bit weird. People think I’m a lot younger than I am and I don’t think many people are ready that I’m growing up. It’s a bit weird.”

When asked if the comments frustrate her, Scarlett rolled her eyes. “It’s so frustrating. But a lot of influencers my age don’t get the same kind of comments as I do. Like ‘why are you growing up so fast?’ People have watched me grow up from birth so maybe that’s another bit of a thing they have.

“But it can be a bit frustrating because, you know, I want to be taken seriously. I’m not a child.”

