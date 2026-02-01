Ryan Thomas has shared some exciting career news about 17-year-old daughter Scarlett.

Ryan shares Scarlett with his ex and fellow Corrie star Tina O’Brien. Keen to follow in her famous parents’ footsteps, Scarlett currently appears in BBC’s Waterloo Road and just this month, she signed her first record deal.

And now, Ryan has issued a major update on Scarlett’s singing career.

The singer recently signed a record deal (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ryan Thomas reveals Scarlett’s huge career news

In a recent episode of his podcast At Home With The Thomas Brothers, Ryan revealed that Scarlett is set to head to the US to work with the famous songwriter Julien Bunetta.

Julien has penned a ton of hits for major pop stars including One Direction’s What Makes You Beautiful and Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter.

Sharing the news Ryan said: “What’s unbelievable about all this is the guy that she signed to, the boys that she signed to, have two other brothers who own the record label in the States – and this guy is called Julian Bunetta.”

Ryan went on: “In the music industry he’s probably the biggest thing right now.”

Ryan issued an update (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘How proud are we as a family?’

Proud dad Ryan added: “And Scarlett is now next month flying out to his house to record. And this is in Nashville. In Nashville, she’s staying there for a week.

“How crazy is that? And she said, ‘Dad I like about pinch myself, like, what is going on.’ And it’s just crazy to think that she’s going to be in that studio in Nashville, where music is basically originating from, where all the creative music people live.”

“And she’s going to be in and around it, just living and breathing and potentially like a song that we’re all going to hear on the radio one day. Like, how proud are we as a family?”

Let’s say nothing if we have nothing nice to say

Ryan’s news about Scarlett left plenty of his fans delighted, with many sharing their congratulations. However, some followers were not impressed, as one person fumed: “Wow. Let’s hype up nepotism.” Another added: “People could just be honest and say it’s nepotism and not an achievement, this podcast is just them bragging.”

Nonetheless other followers clapped back to support Scarlett. One person wrote: “Wow all singers are born with talent – nothing to do with nothing more than talent! Let’s say nothing if we have nothing nice to say.”

Someone else declared: “Scarlett is absolutely smashin life amazing voice, beautiful personality & stunning young lady!! she should be very proud of herself.”

Ryan has defended Scarlett against previous backlash (Credit: YouTube)

Ryan’s response to ‘nepo baby’ criticism

Meanwhile earlier this month Ryan made his feelings clear on the criticism Scarlett faces as a “nepo baby”.

On his podcast, Ryan admitted that he has seen a lot of people online criticising her and stating that Scarlett “got queue jumped into Waterloo Road and she only got the gig because of her family.”

The doting dad responded: “I have to back it because I know the process that Scarlett has been through. She has been through it like every other actress or actor to get this part on Waterloo Road. She went through audition after audition.

“There was no special treatment. And she went up against a lot of good people. But she got the part off her own back. She earned it and it’s nice to see. It’s nothing to do with an uncle or a cousin.”

