“Some guys have all the luck”: Rod Stewart’s gushing 19th wedding anniversary post about ‘stunning’ wife Penny Lancaster

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster marked their 19th wedding anniversary yesterday with a heartfelt social media tribute, as the singer praised his wife in a loved-up post.

Rod, 81, shared a throwback wedding photo of the couple and celebrated Penny, 55, with a message about their years together. He wrote: “27 years of my life spent with this stunning Lady, happy 19th wedding anniversary my darling Penny, some guys have all the luck”.

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster celebrate 19 years of marriage

The post looked back to their wedding day in 2007 and arrived as the couple reached another major milestone in their relationship.

Meanwhile, Penny recently joked that she “deserves a medal” for being with Rod as she reflected on their long marriage.

Earlier this year, the TV presenter spoke about what keeps their relationship strong. She said they do not take each other for granted and make time for date nights, dinners, theatre trips and long walks.

Rod and Penny often praise each other (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, Penny said they still flirt and make each other laugh. She also explained that they try to keep the intimacy alive when they get time alone together.

The secret behind Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster’s romance

Penny said the pair love celebrating anniversaries and enjoy spoiling each other. For example, she revealed that for their previous wedding anniversary they took a romantic train trip from Paris to Portofino.

That journey held special meaning because Rod proposed in Paris and they later married in Portofino.

She said they enjoy looking back on their life together while also planning more romantic trips in the future.

However, Penny also said time apart has helped keep the spark alive. At the time of the interview, she said they had spent three weeks apart and were counting down the days until they reunited.

She added that Rod usually has a driver collect him from the airport, but this time she planned to meet him because they could not wait to see each other.

Penny and Rod have been married for 19 years (Credit: Instagram / Rod Stewart)

How the couple first met

Rod and Penny first met in 1999 when she was studying at Barking College and he was performing.

According to Penny, they spent time apart from the very start of their relationship. During their first year together, she stayed in the UK to study photography while Rod lived in the US. As a result, they spent hours on the phone talking about everything, including photography and paintings.

She also said Rod has a sensitive side behind his public image. Penny described him as spiritual, artistic and deeply sensitive, although she admitted he can be demanding and likes plenty of attention.

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