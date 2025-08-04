Rod Stewart blasted over ‘disrespectful’ AI tribute to Ozzy Osbourne: ‘Too soon’

An AI video of late Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne played at a Sir Rod Stewart gig has come under fire from fans.

According to reports, recent concerts from the Maggie May singer have included a tribute featuring Ozzy – who recently died aged 76 – alongside a host of other deceased music legends. George Michael, Amy Winehouse, Bob Marley and Freddie Mercury are among the other icons who have passed away also included in the sequence.

However, while the footage is believed to have been shown onstage while Rod has been performing Forever Young during tour dates, not everyone that has encountered it on X has been impressed. One social media user even slammed the AI portrayal as “tacky”.

Ozzy Osbourne appears to be shown with Amy Winehouse in Rod’s AI tribute (Credit: X)

Rod Stewart gig shares AI tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

The animated sequence is said to depict Paranoid star Ozzy Osbourne interacting with other musicians who are no longer with us in Heaven.

A grinning Ozzy is seen on screen holding a selfie stick as the other dearly-departed stars smile for the shot. The line-up also included Prince, Kurt Cobain, Tina Turner, Tupac Shakur and Michael Jackson.

But with Ozzy’s funeral less than a week ago, the AI video has been criticised for being shared ‘too soon’ after the War Pigs singer’s death.

So Rod Stewart has been on tour dedicating Forever Young to Ozzy… and now he’s showing the AI generated video of him in heaven taking selfies with all these dead artists… I’ve seen some shitty AI visuals in concerts but this is a new low pic.twitter.com/WZMCNFlrOU — peter lane (@peterlanee) August 3, 2025

How X users reacted

One furious social media observer fumed: “This is so [blank]ing disrespectful to all these artists.”

“Oh I hate this,” gasped someone else.

A third user slammed the vid as: “Ooh that’s heinous!”

While a fourth X user posted in response: ‘Disgusting. I hate AI with a passion.”

Meanwhile, another attendee reacted on Instagram: “Omfg I was there too and was horrified by this.”

And yet another unhappy onlooker wrote: “Good idea: pay tribute to Ozzy and his friends in heaven. Bad Idea: making an AI-generated video with his dead friends/members.”

Rod did, however, post a tribute to Ozzy on his Instagram page following his death. “Bye bye, Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend. I’ll see you up there – later rather than sooner,” he wrote.

ED! has attempted to contact representatives for Rod Stewart for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sir Rod Stewart (@sirrodstewart)

‘I wanna see real Ozzy’

Meanwhile, Rod’s AI tribute isn’t the only machine-generated content concerning Ozzy that has been produced since his death.

An Instagram meme account that produces posts of celebrities who have recently died slicing brown bread – rhyming slang for dead – has also infuriated supporters.

Sharon Osbourne appeared very emotional at husband Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral procession last week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Do NOT use AI to tarnish the memory of someone,” an angry fan user chided the account.

“I don’t wanna see [blank]ing AI Ozzy right now. I wanna see real Ozzy,” added another upset and grieving supporter.

Read more: Ozzy Osbourne fans deeply moved by wife Sharon’s subtle tribute during funeral procession

What do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.