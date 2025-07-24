Sick Ozzy Osbourne AI ‘tribute’ slammed by fans for ‘tarnishing late star’s memory’

Fans of Ozzy Osbourne have blasted an AI ‘tribute’ to the late heavy metal rocker as “weird”, claiming it ‘tarnishes his memory’.

The Black Sabbath legend’s death was announced on Tuesday (July 22) evening after he passed away earlier that day aged 76. A family statement confirmed he was “with his family and surrounded by love” when he died.

But with tributes continuing to pour in from fans and entertainment figures across the world, one particular meme has been trashed for ‘lacking taste’.

Ozzy Osbourne died on Tuesday aged 76 (Credit: Cover Images)

Ozzy Osbourne AI ‘tribute’

The post in question was shared on Instagram by an account with the gimmick of featuring celebrities who have recently died slicing brown bread.

The page’s bio reads: “Celebrating the life and commemorating the death of the recently departed. Famous faces, final curtain calls. RIP, but make it iconic. In memoriam.”

As indicated by the account’s posts’ hashtags referring to “#brownbread”, the repeated theme involves AI simulations of whichever late star it may be as the subject taking a knife to a loaf. ‘Brown bread’, for anyone that may not be aware, is Cockney rhyming slang for ‘dead’.

Making the gag abundantly clear, the upload’s caption added: “RIP Ozzy Osbourne. Born December 3, 1948. Died July 22, 2025. Brown bread aged 76 years.”

But while dozens of fans still commented with their condolences for the beloved Ozzy, others took exception at the portrayal.

RIP Ozzy Osbourne (Credit: Cover Images)

How Ozzy Osbourne fans reacted on Instagram

“This is how I find out??” one distraught commenter wrote, to which someone else who also seemed unimpressed replied: “Unfortunately yes.”

That thread was also followed up on by another social media user, who contributed: “This is how I found out about Diogo Jota.”

Meanwhile, someone else indicated they felt Ozzy’s death was not suitable material for such an attempt at humour.

“Too soon,” they complained, adding a shocked face emoji to their words.

Is AI suitable for a tribute to late celebs? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I wanna see real Ozzy’

Other remarks left by fans also highlighted a distaste for the use of AI to generate the inauthentic content.

“Do NOT use AI to tarnish the memory of someone,” another Insta user seethed.

“I don’t wanna see [blank]ing AI Ozzy right now, I wanna see real Ozzy,” fumed another grieving fan.

A third person dismissed the post: “This is so [blank]ing weird.”

And a fourth commenter even admitted: “Ah [blank] I thought it was real.”

However, not everyone agreed the post was ‘inappropriate’. One person defended the meme, claiming: “The thing is, he would have laughed at this! RIP OZZY.”

While someone else offered, perhaps sarcastically: “This is what he would have wanted.”

Following Hulk Hogan’s death at the age of 71, he is also now appearing in AI form on the page.

