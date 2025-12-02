Rochelle Humes had fans dishing out the compliments after debuting her brand new pixie cut hairstyle.

The presenter is no stranger to making jaw drops thanks to her fashion choices. From stunning red carpet frocks to barely-there bikinis, Rochelle knows how to put an outfit together.

And this week, she looked nothing short of sensational while out at the annual Fashion Awards with hubby Marvin.

Rochelle ditched her long locks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rochelle Humes debuts new pixie cut hairstyle

On Monday evening (December 1) the Fashion Awards took place in London, and a slew of famous faces were in attendance, including Rochelle and Marvin.

For the awards do, Rochelle pulled out all of the stops, rocking a strapless black satin vintage John Galliano dress that included a sheer mesh trim. Marvin meanwhile, looked dapper in a brown jacket and matching trousers.

The pixie is everything!

However, it was Rochelle’s major hair transformation that got plenty of people talking. The mum-of-three swapped her long locks for a short cropped style.

Fans were loving the look (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans go wild over Rochelle’s hair

Rochelle shared a slew of snaps from the event to her Instagram. She captioned the post: “Little pixie for date night at BFA @britishfashioncouncil with my @lorealparis family.”

And as expected, Rochelle’s fans went wild in the comments section over her new look. One person said: “So beautiful loving the pixie!” Someone else wrote: “Jaw actually dropped.” A third gushed: “The pixie is everything!”

Your long hair is a lot better

However, other followers were not as keen, with one troll commenting: “People stop pretending that you like the pixie.”

Another agreed: “I don’t like it, she looks stunning in the dress but the hair is a no from me.” A third also chimed in and said: “Your long hair is a lot better.”

Rochelle’s look for the Fashion Awards was not the only one to ruffle a few feathers. Fellow presenter Amanda Holden also divided people after rocking up in a racy dress that showed off her bum cheeks.

Daring to bare, Amanda wore the black strapless corset-style dress complete with full skirt and a bow detail at the waist. At the back of the Celia Kritharioti gown though, it showed off the very bottom of the corset, and her bare bum cheeks.

