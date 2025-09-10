The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes wowed her social media followers yesterday as she shared a stunning new snap.

36-year-old Rochelle, who hosts The Hit List on every Saturday evening, looked gorgeous as she posed for a photo in a little black blazer dress and high heels before heading off to a fashion event.

Rochelle Humes attends ELLE Style Awards

“This lady is off to celebrate 40 years of @elleuk style awards,” Rochelle captioned the Instagram post, which has since amassed hundreds of likes.

The comment section was likewise flooded with love for the popular singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rochelle Humes (@rochellehumes)

“Wow wow wow.” Commented one fan, followed by a heart eye emoji.

Another person agreed: “You look absolutely stunning.”

A third person gushed: “It’s Rochelle’s world. We are just living in it.”

Stop it now !!! Absolutely insane !

“Stop it now !!! Absolutely insane !” Commented someone else, along with three flame emojis.

There was also an adorable comment from Rochelle’s JLS hubby Marvin Humes, saying: “Jheeeeeeeeze and bread.”

Clearly an inside-joke between the couple, Rochelle responded: “I can only hear this how you say it in my head.”

Rochelle Humes wowed her fans with a new Instagram photo yesterday (Credit: Instagram)

Throughout the night, Rochelle continued to spam her Instagram Story with snaps of her looking equally glam and enjoying some drinks at the fancy do.

Rochelle Humes shares family news

Earlier this week, the mum-of-three shared a milestone moment with fans, as she dropped her youngest child off for his first day of reception.

Rochelle emotionally gushed that while little Blake was “more than ready” for the new chapter of starting school, “Mummy is not okay”.

Rochelle and Marvin are parents to Alaia-Mai, 12, Valentina, 8, and Blake, 4. The musical couple regularly share updates on their cute family.

Read More: Rochelle Humes on her complicated relationship with famous sister – from growing up apart to heartwarming reconciliation

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!