Singer and TV presenter Rochelle Humes admitted she was emotional while discussing her son, Blake, on his fifth birthday.

The former Saturdays star, who hosts The Hit List with JLS husband Marvin Humes, shares three children with the fellow pop star – Alaia-Mai, 12, Valentina, eight, and Blake, five.

Yesterday (October 8), the married couple shared huge news that their company, The RH Group, had joined forces with WME, a huge talent agency.

However, in the latest news surrounding Rochelle, she is celebrating Blake’s big day and took to social media to explain why it’s bittersweet.

Rochelle honoured son Blake on his birthday (Credit: Instagram Story)

Rochelle Humes emotional on son Blake’s birthday

In an Instagram Story shared today (October 9), Rochelle said it “felt weird to be in the office on Blake’s birthday”.

While at work, the Up hitmaker said she was “counting down the hours” so she could spend time with him after school. She explained she had moved all her work commitments to earlier that day so she could be finished beforehand.

“It’s so weird to have a baby in school and his first birthday where we’ve not done something or been somewhere together,” she added.

While expressing little Blake’s excitement to attend school, Rochelle admitted it is “so weird” knowing that the five-year-old son will be their “last baby” and “he’s off to school”.

To celebrate his special day, Rochelle and Marvin will be taking their son to a dim sum restaurant, which was Blake’s dinner request.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rochelle Humes (@rochellehumes)

‘You are my whole world’

Earlier today, Rochelle honoured Blake with a carousel post that featured adorable photos and videos of him from throughout the years.

“5 whole years of loving you..my Sonshine,” she wrote.

“Happy Birthday my Blake..you are my whole world, genuinely my heart walking around on two little legs. You are the perfect mix of fun, caring, kind and that infectious energy that lights up every room..never change my boy. Thank you for choosing me to be your mummy..I’m the luckiest. I love you more than words will ever say,” Rochelle added.

Read more: Rochelle Humes shares concerns as she reveals daughter, 12, is being bullied

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!