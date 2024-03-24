The funeral of Robin Windsor will take place next week as his loved ones lay him to rest following his death.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer died in February at the age of 44. Reports at the time claimed that Robin was found dead in a London hotel room shortly after he returned back to the UK from a trip in South Africa.

Now, his family have released a new statement. They shared details about his funeral which will take place on Tuesday (March 26).

Robin Windsor funeral

The statement read: “On Tuesday 26th March we will lay our beloved Robin to rest in his home town of Ipswich.

“The funeral will be a private service for invited family, friends and colleagues who were important to Robin in both his personal life and professional career.

“At a future date we welcome the opportunity for an invite only celebration of his life.”

His family added: “In the meantime we once again thank everyone for the love and the memories shared of Robin. As a family we also please ask for there to be no further upsetting speculation.

“We thank you for respecting our continued privacy at this difficult time.”

Robin Windsor’s death

The news of Robin Windsor’s death broke in February.

His dance company Burn the Floor shared a statement at the time, saying: “His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled. Yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”

Meanwhile, Robin’s family later spoke out in a heartbreaking statement. They said: “We would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and celebration of our beloved Robin.

“While we understand that there is a huge public and media interest around his passing, we as a family need time to process our shock and grief. We ask for the needs of our family and friends to be taken into consideration. And for our privacy to be respected at this difficult time.”

