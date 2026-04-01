Richard Bacon sparks backlash as he defends Scott Mills over ‘public humiliation’: ‘Hard to believe he’s a bad person’

TV star Richard Bacon has sparked backlash after defending Scott Mills following his BBC axing this week.

Scott was axed from the BBC this week over allegations of historic sexual offences towards a boy under 16. The Met Police revealed that it investigated the complaints. However, the CPS found there wasn’t enough evidence to charge the former Radio 2 star.

Scott has been axed by the BBC (Credit: Cover Images)

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Richard Bacon defends Scott Mills

According to The Mirror, Scott was sacked after the BBC received new information about his alleged behaviour. The new information reportedly involves the same person who brought the original 2016 complaint. However, the new complaint itself is different to the claims made during that investigation.

It’s been claimed that after reviewing the fresh allegations, the BBC was left with “no choice” but to sack Mills.

Today, in a series of now-deleted tweets, Richard Bacon showed his support for Scott, admitting he’s “worried” for the star.

“I’m worried too. There may well be something we can’t see – so we wait,” he wrote.

“But if it’s mostly what we can see. Then that is a giant thing to do to a human being. Whose identity and self-worth likely largely come from that job. He’ll now struggle to walk down the street,” he then continued.

Richard spoke out (Credit: British Comedy Guide / YouTube)

Richard Bacon speaks out

Richard then continued, saying it’s “hard to believe” that Mills is a “bad person”.

“This is a giant humiliation,” he wrote.

“It’s a dangerous thing to do, unless there’s a really really really clear reason. I guess we don’t know right now. But it needs to be an incontrovertible really big reason. It’s hard to believe he’s a bad person,” he then added.

Richard came under heavy fire for his tweets. “‘It’s hard to believe he’s a bad person’ What a [bleeping] weird thing to say,” one follower wrote.

“What a [bleep] take,” another said. “Maybe wait on disclosure of all the facts… then you can believe he’s a good guy or not…,” a third tweeted.

His followers later noticed that he’d deleted his tweets. “I wonder why @richardpbacon deleted his tweet on Scott Mills?” one wrote.

“I see @richardpbacon has deleted his post defending Scott Mills and describing how worried he is for sacked DJ. Expect to see all the other luvvies deleting their posts championing Mills v soon too!!” another said.

ED! has contacted Richard’s representatives for comment.

Richard was sacked from Blue Peter (Credit: Cover Images)

Richard’s BBC axing

Richard himself was axed by the BBC in 1998. The star joined Blue Peter in 1997.

However, his tenure on the show lasted just 18 months, after a report was made claiming he’d taken cocaine.

The head of children’s entertainment at the BBC at the time, Lorraine Heggessey, issued a statement on CBBC explaining why Richard had been axed. She also said he’d “let down himself, the team, and the audience”.

Speaking about his axing in 2021, Richard told The Guardian, “No matter what I go on to do in my career – I could bring peace to the Middle East – still, when I die, the top line of the obituary will be ‘fired from Blue Peter’. I could cure Covid, and still the first line would be: ‘He was that guy who was fired from Blue Peter and the head of BBC One went on telly and said that thing about him.’ It’s irrelevant to what I do now.”

He also added that his axing and ‘cancellation’ following his drug-taking scandal now gives him “a lot of empathy when I’m watching people who are sort of tumbling out of the sky, and the rush to judgment is happening”.

Read more: Scott Mills’s ‘awkward’ tweet resurfaces as fans admit ‘your lawyer is going to be working overtime’

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